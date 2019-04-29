Ashanti Shows Off Dangerous Curves In Yellow String Bikini

R&B singer Ashanti is spending her weekend in the beaming sun and gorgeous, blue water.

The “Foolish” singer has been sharing videos on Instagram Stories from her weekend getaway and is seemingly living her best life swimming and shaking her booty on the balcony of a house overlooking the beach. Based on the star’s geotag, she is in St. Maarten, a Caribbean island which is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The “Baby” singer posted a photo on her timeline on Sunday to share a look from her trip with her 4.6 million followers. In the photo set, the singer is posing as she holds her bikini bottoms playfully. Her blonde hair is pulled back as she dons gold sunglasses from Anna-Karin Karlsson. The post received more than 76,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from the singer’s fans.

“When you have a real body and actually work for it! #noigmodelbody#nosurgery #aunatural,” one follower wrote.

“I want your BODY Ashanti,” chimed another.

Ashanti is possibly taking some self-care time after her press run this week. The multi-talented artist’s film, Stuck released in theaters on Friday, April 19. Ashanti, who stars in and executive produced the film, flaunted major skin as she headed to multiple press junkets. On Wednesday, April 24, she wore a red Escada suit styled by Wilford Lenov. The suit allowed the star to show major cleavage as she sported a bold, black sequined belt. Ashanti wore the look to promote Stuck on TRL and accessorized it with gold hoops, bold, red lipstick and her blonde hair in waves. She also wore black heels with gold rhinestones.

The photo received more than 40,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

“Consistent KILLS!” one follower exclaimed.

“Flyest songstress in the game, not even close,” another chimed.

In addition to starring in the role, Ashanti also sang “Make It Better” in the film. The “Rock Wit U” songstress spoke to Billboard about the film before it debuted. She describes her character, Eve as “relatable,” and said she could see herself in the plot of the film, which involves six strangers being stuck on a New York subway in the summer. Ashanti also stated that the film’s musical element was something she was excited to convey.

“Obviously I’ve done films, I’ve done musicals, but to have the two in one was a really cool experience. And I was a little nervous,” Ashanti said.

She continued to state that she heard from so many people that Stuck touched them in a major way after seeing the film.