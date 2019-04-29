Nina Dobrev Flaunts Cleavage In Short Denim Dress

Nina Dobrev is the queen of Stagecoach. The former Vampire Diaries star took to social media this weekend to share some photos of her time from the country music festival.

On Saturday, Nina Dobrev posted a photo to her Instagram account of herself at Stagecoach wearing a skimpy denim dress while having a blast with her gal pals.

In the fun photo, the actress is seen sporting the denim mini dress, which flaunted her ample cleavage and long, lean legs. Nina has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in natural-looking waves for her music festival outing.

Her dark mane hangs down her back and over her shoulder in the snapshot. She adds a pair of brown cowboy boots and denim, long-sleeved shirt tied around her waist to complete her fashionable look.

Dobrev sports a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes a bronzed glow and a nude lip. The actress accessorized by wearing a pair of brown-tinted glasses as well as a huge smile.

Her drink is seen sitting next to her on the ground as she poses for the photo next to a friend, who also wears a racy outfit with short denim shorts and a skimpy black tank top.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nina Dobrev was also recently spotted having some fun at Coachella, the star-studded music festival in California.

The actress donned another sexy and casual look by rocking some daisy dukes and a colorful t-shirt.

Recently, Dobrev opened up about working in Hollywood at the age of 30. The actress revealed that she still has to fight for roles and that she’s even auditioned to be in multiple Marvel superhero movies.

“I’ve auditioned for quite a few of them. I still have to fight for roles,” the actress told E! News.

Currently, Nina stars on the CBS comedy, Fam, where she plays a woman who surprisingly takes in her younger half-sister.

“I wasn’t looking to do a sitcom, and I realized how little I knew about sitcoms,” Dobrev said of her role on the show.

“My manager and agents said it’s basically a play you put on in a week, and it’s a challenging medium to do. I’ve always loved a challenge — if it scares me, that’s an indication I should do it,” the actress added.

Fans can see more of Nina Dobrev’s life by following her on Instagram.