Lindsey Pelas Goes Topless In Scandalous Instagram Photo

Lindsey Pelas is flaunting her famous figure all over social media. The Playboy model took to her Instagram account over the weekend to share a very racy picture of herself, and left little to the imagination.

Lindsay Pelas’ latest social media snapshot could be one of her raciest of all time. The model is seen wearing a teeny tiny pair of white bikini bottoms and nothing else.

Pelas goes completely topless in the sexy snapshot, and hides the bare minimum of her chest behind a large, white surfboard.

Lindsey has her platinum blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in long, loose curls, which fall over her shoulder next to her bare chest.

Pelas also sports a full face of makeup in the sexy photo, which includes a bronzed glow and darkened eyebrows. Lindsey also dons thick lashes and highlighter on her cheeks and forehead to add her to shimmering glow.

The model wears pink shadow on her eyes, and has her lips lined with a nude color painted on her pout. She also sports a light-colored polish on her nails to complete her sexy look.

Lindsey’s followers loved her risque photo, and took the comment section to let her know.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey Pelas has opened up in the past about how very famous people have messaged her on social media hoping to hook up. The model wouldn’t name names, but she did confirm that she’s been a hot commodity in the past.

“Really famous A-listers that have messaged me. I would be too afraid to namedrop them. You can’t give it all away. And if I name and shame, no one else will DM me again,” Lindsey previously revealed to The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, Pelas isn’t only a model. She also hosts her own podcast, tilted Eyes Up Here, where she touches on an array of topics, often has special guests, and opens up about her own experiences.

Lindsey also has multiple acting credits to her name, and has appeared in multiple films such as The Trouble, Love ‘N’ Oven, Englishman in L.A.: The Movie, and Extraction. She has also been seen in TV shows, such as Shadow Zone.

According to Maxim Italy, the model also boasts a degree in history from Louisiana State University, which she earned in her home state.

Fans can see more of Lindsey Pelas and her racy photos by following the model on Instagram.