Nina Agdal Flaunts Toned Bikini Bod In Turquoise Two-Piece On Instagram

Nina Agdal appears to be making the most out of the beautiful weather wherever she is, and has shared three Instagram photos that showed off her toned physique. One Instagram photo in particular shows the model’s athleticism, as she was caught mid-run at the beach. She ran in shallow waters, as she rocked a turquoise bikini with a bandeau top and a pair of high-cut bottoms. Her toned legs and arms were on full display, as her hair blew behind her in the air. She added a pop of color with a pair of orange sunglasses.

In a different photo, Nina was spotted apparently mid-dance as she was doing her rendition of “Baby Shark.” Her right arm swung in front of her, as she had her legs spread apart. There were tons of water droplets in the air in front of her, creating a dramatic image. The model threw her head back and smiled widely, and let her hair flow freely.

And finally, Agdal shared another photo of her ensemble from the front. The Instagram image showed off her abs and outfit. The swimsuit appeared to be textured, and Nina played with her bottoms with her hands. She looked to her right with her hair in a heavy right part.

https://www.instagram.com/ninaagdal/p/Bwz_5x9FA6y/

X

Agdal previously opened up to Marie Claire about her beauty habits. Considering she always looks super put together, it’s no surprise that the model was asked to share her secrets.

“I don’t really wear a lot of makeup, but before I get off an airplane, I use some Laura Mercier Foundation Primer in Radiance, and I just love it. It instantly makes your skin look glowy and dewy, which I personally love. Then, a little concealer, curling the lashes, and some mascara. That’s my go-to. I normally do that on the plane before I walk off and that’s it.”

“I do wear makeup when I work out. I am one of those people. It sounds stupid, but I can’t really get motivated if I don’t have a mirror…” admitted Nina.

And in addition, Nina’s been sharing several Instagram Stories with her fans. A couple of videos showed her enjoying sushi with a friend, while she also shared a selfie with a dog. Plus, she showed off a pair of furry pants that she rocked, as her friend encouraged her to shake her legs to show them off. There were also other behind-the-scenes videos of a photoshoot, and it looked like everyone was having a great time.

https://www.instagram.com/ninaagdal/p/Bwx0mX9FF6V/