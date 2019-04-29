Britney Spears Not Begging Boyfriend Sam Asghari To Marry Her

Britney Spears has been at the center of so many rumors in the past few weeks, and one of them claims that the pop star has been begging her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, to marry her.

According to Gossip Cop, Britney Spears was reported to have asked Sam Asghari to become her husband as her father was going through a scary health crisis and nearly died back in December.

Tabloids claim that Britney was so crushed by her father Jamie’s illness that she was forced to check herself into a mental health facility. However, she allegedly thinks that getting a proposal from Sam would help to lighten her stress during the difficult time she and her family is currently facing.

However, the GC reportedly spoke with a source close to Spears who claimed that the marriage rumors are “completely untrue” and that Britney does not believe getting engaged to Sam would be the answer to any of her current problems.

Last month, a similar story was reported, claiming that Spears was demanding a proposal from Asghari, which the outlet also debunked, revealing that the princess of pop isn’t worried about walking down the aisle with her younger boyfriend at this point in time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears was released from the mental health facility that she had been staying at earlier this week.

However, the singer decided to take to social media just days before her release to set the record straight on some of the out of control rumors surrounding her and her family during the stressful time they are currently encountering.

“Everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want,” Britney stated in a message on Instagram that accompanied a quick video, where she told her fans not to worry about her.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you,” Spears added in the post.

