Lizzo Sizzles In A Red, Lace Jumpsuit On Instagram To Celebrate Her Birthday

Lizzo is turning up the heat on Instagram in honor of her birthday.

The “Juice” singer shared a series of photos to her 975,000 Instagram followers on Saturday, April 27. The snaps show the artist sporting a long ponytail with red lipstick. Lizzo is also donning a red jumpsuit with lace all over that shows off the singer’s curves. The outfit is also see-through, which the artist didn’t censor in on NSFW image. Lizzo also shared a video of herself at a pole dancing lesson, which she stated in her caption her friend gifted her. The video of the singer twerking on the class’ floor received more than 500,000 views. The video also received 1,000 comments, many of which were well wishes for Lizzo’s birthday.

“There are 20 Instagram employees sitting in a room right now trying to figure out if this is a violation. Yassssss,” one follower wrote.

“Happy birthday!! You look gorgeous,” chimed another.

The birthday post comes just one week after the “Truth Hurts” singer released her album Cuz I Love You. The Inquisitr previously shared that in its first day, the album beat Beyonce’s Homecoming and peaked as the No.1 album. The album is reportedly still in the top charts, and Lizzo shared on Instagram that the Cuz I Love You too tour started on Friday, April 26.

“Tickets to the Cuz I Love You TooTour are officially ON SALE to the public! I heard we sold over 75,000 tix in pre-sale so get yours now,” the singer captioned under an Instagram video of her and her team before the performance.

HotNewHipHop reports that Cuz I Love You debuted on the Billboard Hot 200 this week. Joining the likes of Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap, Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next and Beyonce’s Lemonade, Cuz I Love You takes the No. 6 spot of the acclaimed ranking system. The studio album reportedly earned 41,000 equivalent album units, 24,000 of which are reportedly pure album sales.

“THIS….. IS….. CRAZY YALL!!!! THE BEST BDAY GIFT EVERRRR!!!” Lizzo wrote on Instagram. MY DEBUT ON BILLBOARD IS AT #6!!!! TOP TEN BABY!!!! THAT MEANS I SOLD OVER 41K ALBUMS IN THE FIRST WEEK!!! I LOVE YALL!!! WE DID IT.”

The Inquisitr previously shared that the “Water Me” singer has received immense support from her debut studio album. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross danced to the singer’s song “Soulmate” while dancing poolside. The singer also joined Janelle Monae on stage while at Coachella for the festival’s opening weekend.