Isabeli Fontana Goes Topless On Instagram

Isabeli Fontana went topless in her newest Instagram photo, and she looked as amazing as ever. In the post, the model looked straight at the camera as she wore her hair down in loose waves with a middle part. She wore metallic pink eyeshadow and natural-looking lipstick. She parted her lips slightly for a sultry look, as she hugged herself with her arms to censor her curves. One of the focal points of the photo was her necklace, which was a choker-style piece with pearls throughout. Behind her, you could see green shrubbery.

And yesterday, Fontana shared another Instagram update that showed her rocking an all denim outfit. It consisted of a strapless top with lots of volume at the bottom, which was cinched at the waist with a belt. She then wore a pair of jeans in a similar shade of blue, with at least one rip on her right knee. Isabeli wore her hair down again, this time letting it look a little wild and messy, as she gave a coy look to the camera. The model sat on a leather black chair and grabbed the sides of it with her hands. The photo received over 8,400 likes.

But that’s not all, as Isabeli shared a ton of Instagram Stories with her fans. Many of the videos included her lip syncing to music while taking a selfie video, as she also shared a makeup-free selfie too. Eventually, Isabeli was joined by others for the long karaoke session.

The model looks amazing in all of her newest posts, but she opened up about how even she perceives herself negatively sometimes, depending on what she’s wearing, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

“I always feel bloated in swimwear. We all judge ourselves so much and see ourselves differently to how others see us. I don’t feel perfect. I am not perfect, but everyone should be friends with their bodies, and yoga helped with that.”

“A little bit of Botox is not bad. Botox can change your face a lot, so it has to be very subtle, but if you don’t do it, age will mark your skin, and I don’t like that at all,” she noted, getting honest about beauty procedures.

While it’s more or less uncommon for models to talk about Botox or other treatments, there are some that are open with discussing how they maintain their looks. On the other hand, it’s more common to see workout videos or photos on models’ social media feeds.