Prince William Doesn’t Expect To Hear About The Birth Of His Royal Nephew Before The Press Does

'You guys will find out before I do at this rate,' said Prince William of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's soon to arrive baby.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby is expected to be born any day now. Of course, the couple nor any other member of the royal family, has let hardly any details slip about the expected bundle of joy. The gender, name, or expected due date was never released publicly. However, taking into account when Markle first announced the pregnancy in October of 2018, one can assume the baby should be arriving shortly. Nevertheless, Prince William certainly doesn’t expect to be the first person to hear the birth announcement, according to Yahoo News.

Ever since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in May of 2018 and officially became the Duchess of Sussex, there were a lot of rumors swirling about that she didn’t particularly get along with Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge. But Markle nor Middleton has ever spoken publicly about their alleged feud and has always appeared to be perfectly cordial in person. Many fans of the royal figures simply shrugged the rumor off as nothing but another false tale being spread about the particularly famous family.

However, when asked about the upcoming royal baby recently, Prince William gave a vague response that suggested that he is perhaps not quite as close to his brother or Markle as you might expect. In fact, he stated he had no idea about the due date and would have to check the recent news to even wager a guess.

“I haven’t got my phone on me—I have no idea. You guys will find out before I do at this rate,” he told the press.

Another reasons why eagle eyed fans expect that the royal baby should arrive any day now is because Meghan Markle did not appear with the rest of the family at the Easter service last weekend. Last Sunday, April 21, was not only Easter Sunday, but also Queen Elizabeth’s 93rd birthday. The rest of the extended family, including Prince Harry, headed to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor for the Easter service in their finest dress, but Markle was no where to be seen. It was reported that the Duchess of Sussex had opted to stay out of the public eye because her due date was so quickly approaching.

Nevertheless, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were sure to wish Queen Elizabeth a happy birthday on Instagram using their new account, entitled ‘sussexroyal’.

“Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day!” the couple wrote.