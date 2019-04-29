Prince William Doesn’t Expect To Hear About The Birth Of His Royal Nephew Before The Press Does

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby is expected to be born any day now. Of course, the couple nor any other member of the royal family, has let hardly any details slip about the expected bundle of joy. The gender, name, or expected due date was never released publicly. However, taking into account when Markle first announced the pregnancy in October of 2018, one can assume the baby should be arriving shortly. Nevertheless, Prince William certainly doesn’t expect to be the first person to hear the birth announcement, according to Yahoo News.
Ever since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in May of 2018 and officially became the Duchess of Sussex, there were a lot of rumors swirling about that she didn’t particularly get along with Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge. But Markle nor Middleton has ever spoken publicly about their alleged feud and has always appeared to be perfectly cordial in person. Many fans of the royal figures simply shrugged the rumor off as nothing but another false tale being spread about the particularly famous family.
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
However, when asked about the upcoming royal baby recently, Prince William gave a vague response that suggested that he is perhaps not quite as close to his brother or Markle as you might expect. In fact, he stated he had no idea about the due date and would have to check the recent news to even wager a guess.
“I haven’t got my phone on me—I have no idea. You guys will find out before I do at this rate,” he told the press.
Another reasons why eagle eyed fans expect that the royal baby should arrive any day now is because Meghan Markle did not appear with the rest of the family at the Easter service last weekend. Last Sunday, April 21, was not only Easter Sunday, but also Queen Elizabeth’s 93rd birthday. The rest of the extended family, including Prince Harry, headed to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor for the Easter service in their finest dress, but Markle was no where to be seen. It was reported that the Duchess of Sussex had opted to stay out of the public eye because her due date was so quickly approaching.
Nevertheless, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were sure to wish Queen Elizabeth a happy birthday on Instagram using their new account, entitled ‘sussexroyal’.
“Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day!” the couple wrote.