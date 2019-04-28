Arianny Celeste Flaunts Curves In Yellow Bikini At The Beach

Arianny Celeste shared a new bikini pic on Instagram, and so far it’s a hit with her fans. The image showed the UFC ring girl posing on her knees at the beach, as she raised her arms in the air by her head. She smiled for the shot, and rocked a pair of round sunglasses. The bikini top had a small front tie accent, as she posed in the sand with the waves visible behind her. The second photo in the series showed Arianny standing up, as she angled her body to the front right diagonal from the camera. She popped her left foot and placed her hand on her thighs, as her right hand was placed on her head. Her hair was flowing in the wind.

The third and final image of the series showed Celeste on her knees again, except this time she threw her arms out and curved her body slightly to the left. She smiled again for the photo, as she wore her hair back in a bun. The post was geo-tagged in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Clearly, there’s plenty of sunshine to enjoy there right now, and it looks like Celeste made the best out of it.

And that’s not to mention another Instagram video that she uploaded yesterday. The selfie video showed her posing in what appears to be the exact same yellow bikini. She held her phone up to the mirror, as she flaunted her toned abs and derrière. It has received over 198,000 views so far. The social media sensation has a great sense of style, and is often showing off her many ensembles online.

Speaking of fashion, Celeste previously opened up to The Daily Hiveabout her personal life.

“Style icon would be Nicole Richie, I think she’s awesome, she has an amazing style, she’s really funny, and as far as my icon goes would be with work because she’s done it all, she’s done sexy magazines, she hosted an amazing show, and now she’s a mom with kids, and she’s still sexy so, I love that about her.”

“I love working out, so that helps. I do love eating so I just have to have a balance. I would say, I find something that you like, maybe find a friend you can work out with…” noted Arianny, when asked about how she stays in shape.

It’s no surprise that the ring girl is in great shape, and fans can likely look forward to many more bikini photos this year as the weather heats up.