Tammy Hembrow Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Thong Bikini

Tammy Hembrow turned heads on social media this weekend in a scandalous white bikini.

According to The Daily Mail, Tammy Hembrow posted a video of herself wearing a white, thong bikini by the pool on Saturday.

The model is seen holding up her bikini top as she pulled the straps off of her shoulders. She shows off her curvy backside in the revealing bathing suit, and turns to lay down on her stomach, which allows her ample cleavage to spill out. When Tammy turns her head to the side, her bare backside is also on full display.

Hembrow has her long, blonde hair pulled back into a sleek bun at the back of her head, and sports a full face of makeup in the video, which includes a bronzed glow and thick, dramatic eyelashes.

Tammy also seems to wear pink blush, which she pairs with a nude lip. In the background of the video, green foliage and a blue sky is in clear view as Hembrow listens to rap music while lounging by the swimming pool.

The model also gets playful in front of the camera, sticking her tongue out and grinning as she puts her curves on full display for her 9.4 millions followers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tammy Hembrow is known for posting racy photos and videos to her Instagram account. However, the model also shows off her adorable children, son Wolf and daughter Saskia, whom she shares with former boyfriend Reece Hawkins, on the social media app.

Last summer, Tammy opened up about the painful break up, revealing that sometimes no matter how hard to plan to keep your family together, there are situations that could prevent your plans from happening.

“It’s still a bit tough. It’s a tough pill to swallow. You have an idea of how things will work out and you want your family to be together, but it doesn’t always work out that way,” Tammy told E! News of her break up last summer.

Hembrow also opened up about her kids in the interview, revealing that they have very different feelings about being in front of the camera.

“My son, he loves the camera, loves me taking photos of him. He doesn’t really get social media or anything, but he loves to talk to my YouTube fans. My daughter, Saskia, is the opposite. She’s like, do not look at me,” Tammy stated.

Fans can see more of Tammy Hembrow by following the model on Instagram.