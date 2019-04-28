Tracey Edmonds Talks New BET Series ‘Games People Play,’ Meeting Nipsey Hussle Before Death

Producer and businesswoman Tracey Edmonds recently spoke about her upcoming new BET series, “Games People Play,” which stars Lauren London, Sarunas Jackson, Parker McKenna Posey, and Jackie Long. Per EURweb, Edmonds is best known for making classic films and series such as “Soul Food,” “College Hill,” and “Jumping the Broom,” and it appears that she’s hoping her new project will be just as well-received.

“I used to tell people, I love working on shows that I would watch,” Edmonds said in a MadameNoire interview.

“I really feel like television viewers are hungry for the next really juicy, soapy, nighttime drama to watch, and that’s what we have here.”

The new show focuses on a high-profile couple that is experiencing dysfunction in both their private and public life. The story follows them and the people around them connected to their drama, and one of the first turning points is a murder investigation that the characters are drawn into.

Edmonds says that the story focuses on “the L.A. high-life and that all that glitters is not gold.” As an L.A. girl herself, she claims that she knows first-hand just how the city can put on a facade that contradicts what’s going on inside the charming homes.

“And really, we’re exploring that with this show. We have three really dynamic characters and we’re seeing the world of this L.A. high-life through their eyes.”

Tracey Edmonds Talks New Series ‘Games People Play’ and Meeting Nipsey Hussle Before His Death https://t.co/7cVQ5d0oiE pic.twitter.com/NWCww8rkxt — EURweb (@eurweb) April 28, 2019

The power couple is basketball star named Marcus King, played by Jackson, and Vanessa King, played by London, the wife of Jackson. In addition, there is Laila, a struggling actress played by Posey that is ready to do anything to get ahead.

Edmonds says that the show has some very strong female characters — something she says appealed to her. She added that all three main characters possess traits that all kinds of audiences can relate to. According to Edmonds, her ability to connect to the characters in the stories of films and shows is how she determines if she wants to be a part of a project.

Later in the interview, Edmonds touched on London’s longtime love Nipsey Hussle and how she spent time with the pair just before his death last month.

“It was such an unexpected tragedy and the timing of everything was just crazy.”

Edmonds says that she saw the rapper with London a few days before his death, which was the last day of the show’s production. The producer says that the couple had a strong bond that was “beautiful” to see.