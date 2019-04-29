‘One Piece’ Episode 882 Spoilers: Vegapunk’s Invention Ends Warlord System, World Leaders Arrives At Reverie

Has Vegapunk succeeded to create Ancient Weapon Pluton?

One Piece Episode 882 started with reactions of Navy Admiral Kizaru and Fleet Admiral Akainu to the new title of Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy as the Fifth Emperor of the Sea. Akainu is clearly not happy with what is currently happening and vowed to exert more effort to fulfill his mission to eliminate all the pirates in the world. While Kizaru and Akainu are having an intense conversation, former Fleet Admiral Sengoku is also having his own moment.

Sengoku remembered the time when Luffy and the allies he gathered from Impel Down fell down from the sky in the middle of the war at Marineford. From that time, Luffy has managed to earn the respect of several prominent personalities, including the pirate who’s considered the strongest man in the world – late Emperor Edward “Whitebeard” Newgate. The flashback at One Piece Episode 882 featured the first time Luffy unleashed the power of the Conqueror’s Haki.

Luffy unknowingly used Conqueror’s Haki when the marines were about to execute Portgas D. Ace, whom he considered as his sworn brother. Luffy didn’t only stop the execution, but he also managed to free Ace from his Seastone handcuffs. However, on their way out of Marineford, Ace was killed by Akainu while protecting Luffy.

The war ended when Luffy’s close friend, Emperor “Red-Haired” Shanks, arrived at Marineford and convinced Sengoku to let them handle the burial of Ace and Whitebeard. Before Whitebeard died, he said some words that inspired the pirates all around the world, saying that the greatest treasure, One Piece, is real. After the war, the Navy built new headquarters in the New World, in front of the gate of Mary Geoise where the Celestial Dragon resides. Meanwhile, their former headquarters, Marineford, was turned into Branch G-1.

One Piece Episode 882 featured the arrival of the world leaders at Red Port. Some of the royals who already showed up include Beet VI of the Roshwan Kingdom and the Matryoshesses, Queen Morollon of the Tajine Kingdom, King Taco of the Kingdom of the Dead, King Ham Burger of the Ballywood Kingdom, and King Neptune of Ryugu Kingdom.

King Neptune appeared together with his children, Prince Fukaboshi, Prince Ryuboshi, Prince Manboshi, and Princess Shirahoshi, while being escorted by Monkey D. Garp. One Piece Episode 882 revealed that this will only be the second time the Ryugu Kingdom will attend the Reverie since they became affiliated with the World Government.

One Piece Episode 882 also featured the friendly conversation between Navy Admiral Fujitora and Navy Admiral Ryokugyu. Ryokugyu informed Fujitora about Akainu’s order to kick him out of the Holy Land of Mary Geoise. Ryokugyu said that he has no plan of following Akainu’s order and started asking Fujitora about old man Vegapunk. Fujitora revealed that Vegapunk has succeeded to create “something incredible” that will finally put an end to the Seven Warlord System.