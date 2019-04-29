Chris Brown Fans Reportedly Sending Death Threats To CHVRCHES After Band Calls Him An ‘Abuser’

Indie pop band CHVRCHES claims to have received death threats from rapper Chris Brown’s fans this week after the group called him out as an “abuser.”

On Saturday, CHVRCHES — made up of lead vocalist Lauren Mayberry, sampler Martin Doherty, and guitarist Iain Cook — penned a public message via Instagram voicing their disappointment in EDM producer Marshmello for his decision to work with Brown, as well as rapper Tyga. The Scottish trio referred to the two musicians as “predators and abusers.” Just hours later, Mayberry was reportedly being threatened with gun violence and rape, according to TMZ.

In their initial message to fans, CHVRCHES wrote that they were “really upset, confused, and disappointed” in Marshmello.

“We like and respect Mello as a person but working with people who are predators and abusers enables, excuses and ultimately tactically endorses that behavior,” the post on their Instagram feed read. “That is not something we can or will get behind.”

The post was in reference to a recent collaboration that Marshmello worked on with Brown and Tyga, called “Light It Up.”

Brown has been involved in several controversies throughout his career, including his abuse of ex-girlfriend Rihanna, weapons charges, and an ongoing lawsuit involving an alleged rape in Paris earlier this year.

Mayberry spoke further on the issue on Saturday evening just before kicking off a performance at the Fortress Festival in Texas. Video footage shows the singer explaining why she and her bandmates chose to address the collaboration and revealed some of the threats she has received.

The Glasgow native said that she believes it is “morally dubious” to work with musicians with a history of violence.

Mayberry also joked that she feels she may have to invest in “bulletproof tutus” because of some of the threatening messages from Brown’s fans.

She also shared a screenshot of several vulgar messages she received from one unnamed fan on Instagram, many of which called her a “b****,” Alt Press reported.

“Angry men on the internet can call me all the names they want. I still think domestic abuse is wrong,” Mayberry captioned the post.

Brown himself also responded to CHVRCHES directly in a comment on their initial post. The rapper called the band a bunch of “losers” and “peasants” and added that he wished they would walk in front of a bus.

“These are the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients. Keep groveling over you own insecurities and hatred,” Brown said, according to Hollywood Life. “IM BLACK AND PROUD. AND I KNOW ITS HURTS THAT U GUYS ARE STRUGGLING WIT LIFE OR PEACE SO U ARE FORCED TO SEE MY SUCCESS. You aren’t even #2 (REMEMBER 2nd place only means YOU LOST FIRST! TA-TA. GOODDAY PEASANTS.”