Angela Bassett Joins Lena Headey In Assassin Flick ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

Angela Bassett has been tapped to join a women-led assassin thriller, Gunpowder Milkshake, from Studiocanal and The Picture Company, according to a report from Deadline.

Bassett will be joining Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan. The movie is said to be a “high-concept female-centric assassin thriller that spans multiple generations” and Bassett will step into the role of Anna May, who is one of the unassuming leaders of a massive armory. The film will be directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado from a script that was written alongside Ehud Lavski.

In 1994, Bassett won a Golden Globe for her iconic performance as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It. Since then, the powerhouse actress has appeared in a number of major movies, including Jumping the Broom, Black Panther, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Chi-Raq, and Bumblebee. She has also starred in several TV series, including FX’s American Horror Story, which has earned her multiple Emmy nominations, and FOX’s 9-1-1. Bassett will soon be starring opposite Patricia Arquette in the Netflix film, Otherhood.

The actress is also set to receive an honorary degree from Morehouse College, according to a report from The Grio. Bassett currently holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Yale University, where she met husband and fellow actor, Courtney Vance.

The couple tied the knot in 1997 and they’ve been married for over 20 years. While chatting with US Weekly, Vance recently shared to his successful marriage.

“It’s, ‘Yes, dear. How can I help? What do you need me to do?'” he told the magazine.

He went on to say that it’s important to prioritize the important things and work toward making time for those things.

Loading...

“Our focus is on our children and what we need to do as a family,” he explains. “Careers and things follow that.”

And it seems his wife agrees. In 2013, Bassett turned down a role in Broadway’s A Trip To Bountiful in order to show up and honor commitments she previously made to her husband and family.

“I just couldn’t make it work…and then be there for my husband, who is doing Broadway in The Lucky Guy with Tom Hanks,” she told WENN at the time. “We have twins with the nanny…so I had to let that go.”

Bassett also said that husband made it clear that divorce and separation wasn’t an option and that their union was a life-long commitment they both need to make for the greater good.