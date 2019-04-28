Farrah Abraham Goes Braless In Racy See-Through Top

Farrah Abraham hit up the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, and left little to the imagination in a completely see-through top.

According to Radar Online, Farrah Abraham donned a lacy, sheer, black long-sleeved top at the event, but didn’t pair the outfit with a bra. Instead the former Teen Mom OG star allowed everyone to peek through the see-through material at her bare chest and ample cleavage.

Abraham wore the racy top with a pair of skin-tight black and green leggings that showed off all of her curves. The reality star completed her look by sporting a pair of clear heels.

Farrah had her long, caramel-colored hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls, which fell down her back, and cascaded over her shoulders.

Abraham walked the red carpet solo, and donned a full face of makeup for the event, which included a bronzed glow. She also added a darkened eyebrow, dramatic lashes, pink blush, and highlighter on her cheeks and forehead.

Farrah finished her look with a light pink color on her famously plump pout, and some white polish on her fingernails and toes as she posed and smiled for the cameras in her revealing ensemble.

As previously reported by Us Weekly Magazine, Farrah Abraham recently spoke out about Bristol Palin’s exit from Teen Mom OG, revealing that the single mother of three was trying to fill Farrah’s shoes, which didn’t pan out.

“You know, she was trying to fill my position, and it didn’t work out. I was just born and built for Teen Mom, and no one can ever replace that,” Farrah told the outlet.

“I really have enjoyed my time away. I think time away helps everyone grow. If I ever came back to the show, I’m happy that I had time to go away, grow, and bring something fresh to the show,” the reality star added.

This is a much different tune than Farrah was signing earlier this month when she made a video claiming she wouldn’t return to the MTV series.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Abraham told fans via Instagram in early April that she “definitely not” returning to the series, adding that she has moved on and would never subject her daughter, Sophia, to the cast and crew, whom she claims have poor ethics.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on social media.