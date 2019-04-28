Watch Atalanta BC Vs. Udinese Calcio Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Monday Match Live Online

Atalanta BC can leap into the top four with a win over relegation-battling Udinese Calcio in a Monday Serie A match.

Atalanta BC have proven to be the surprise success story of the 2018-2019 Italian Serie A season, and with a win on Monday over a struggling Udinese Calcio side, La Dea would vault into the top four, giving themselves a chance at equaling the best finish in their history, according to the Football History site. Their previous best came with a fourth-place finish just two years ago. But they will be facing a team playing out of desperation, as Udinese must pick up points in order to guarantee their safety. The Little Zebras currently perch just four points ahead of Empoli, but with a game in hand, meaning they will be doing whatever it takes to win in the match that will live stream from Bergamo.

“Tomorrow in Bergamo we expect a battle against a high-quality team that is playing for the Champions League,” said Udinese Calcio Coach Igor Tudor on Sunday, as quoted by Football Italia. “We want to make a good impression, a good performance. We are aware of our qualities and want to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the league.”

Atalanta are very much in form, winning six of their last nine without a loss in league and Cup competitions, per Soccerway. Udinese, on the other hand, have won two, lost two, and drawn on in their last five, all in Serie A.

Duvan Zapata and his 21 league goals have been a big factor in Atalanta’s top-four bid. Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

