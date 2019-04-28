‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Shows Off Curvy Booty In Pink Thong Bikini On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford turned up the heat on Instagram when she posted a photo of herself wearing a pink thong bikini that gave viewers a generous view of her curvy derriere. If you’re interested in getting the swimsuit for yourself, it looks like it’s sold by Fashion Nova since Ratchford tagged the brand in the post. Most of her followers probably failed to notice that though because the photo itself is hard to take your eyes off of.

The post currently has almost 30,000 likes and over 400 comments, most of which are words of praise for Ratchford beauty and booty.

But they likely aren’t surprised by the display since Ratchford has made a career out of showing off her physical assets on social media. In a previous post, she donned a pink snakeskin bikini that left little to the imagination. In her post before that one, she wore a skintight blue bodysuit which clung to her every curve and showed off her voluptuous cleavage.

Although she has built a considerable following on her Instagram page — 9 million followers — she recently told Entrepreneur.com that her modeling career started by accident.

“I’m a small town girl. I did a photo shoot with a local photographer and he put the pictures up on his Facebook page,” she said. “Within a few days, the pictures got picked up by Sports Illustrated and other places.”

That bit of initial success encouraged her to move from Scranton Pennsylvania to Los Angeles in 2014. She added that, at the time, she found there was no real roadmap for success in the field of Instagram modeling, so she had to figure things out for herself.

Ratchford ended up expanding her reach through online videos as well after she saw Kate Upton get lots of attention thanks to a viral clip. So, she started to do her own version of sexy and fun video content which caught the attention of TMZ and other websites.

During the interview, Ratchford also revealed the amount of money that Instagram models tend to get from companies for sponsored content. According to her, it’s a sliding scale that’s based on the number of followers that the model has.

“Once you hit a million followers, you can start to a get $1,000 to $1,500 for a sponsored post,” she said. And it climbs from there: $2,000 at 2 million and so on.”

But there’s a limit on the fees that brands will tolerate. Ratchford said that a company might walk away from a model who charges $7,500 per post for example. She currently charges $3,500 for a sponsored post.

But that’s just one part of her business. Ratchford also sells merchandise to her fans via her website. She also has goals to expand her brand into the beauty industry.

“I’ve been hosting a lot of beauty and skin routines to grow my female audience and I hope I can come out with my own line or collaborate with a preexisting line,” she said. “Girls spend more money than guys will, so that’s my next move.”