TBS Has Canceled ‘Wrecked’ After Three Seasons

TBS has made the decision to cancel its comedy series, Wrecked, after three seasons on the air, according to a report from Variety.

The Lost-inspired spoof focused on a group of mismatched strangers who found themselves stranded on a remote island after surviving a plane crash. The misfits are forced to band together and put their differences aside to face obstacles and stay alive. Throughout the series, the group encountered killer pirates, wild animals, and an unhinged millionaire, whose hobbies included hunting and killing humans for fun.

The show starred Zach Cregger as flight attendant Owen O’Connor, Ginger Gonzaga as bubbly podiatrist Emma Cook, Asif Ali as sports agent Pack Hara, Jessica Lowe as pretentious feminist and Emma’s best friend Florence Bitterman, Brian Sacca as Daniel “Danny” Wallace, Brooke Dillman as Karen Cushman, Will Greenberg as Todd Hinkle, and Rhys Darby as New Zealand native Steve. In its time on air, the show has also welcomed a number of guest stars, including Rob Corddry, Eliza Coupe, Jemaine Clement, and Erinn Hayes.

Wrecked debuted in June 2016, and was renewed for a second season a month later. The cast and crew wrapped up the show’s third season last October, putting the show’s final count at 30 episodes spread across three seasons.

According to a report from TV Series Finale, Wrecked’s “third season averaged a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 846,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that was down by 19% and down by 16%, respectively.”

Wrecked joins fellow TBS comedy, People of Earth, which has also been canceled. People of Earth focused on journalist Ozzie Graham, played by Wyatt Cenac, who travels to New York to cover a story on a support group for survivors of alien encounters. The show also starred Ana Gasteyer as Gina Morrison, Luka Jones as Gerry Johnson, Brian Huskey as Richard Eugene Clancy Schultz, Alice Wetterlund as Kelly Grady, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Yvonne Watson, Björn Gustafsson as Don, Drew Nelson as Kurt, Michael Cassidy as Jonathan Walshm, Debra Lynne McCabe as Nancy, Ken Hall as Jeff, and Peter Serafinowicz as Eric.

Like Wrecked, People of Earth was also canceled after previously receiving early renewals.

The two other TBS comedies waiting for the network to decide their fates are Angie Tribeca and The Guest Book, according to a report from Pop Culture. TBS’s currently comedy lineup features The Last O.G., Miracle Workers, Search Party, and popular animated series American Dad.