As Duchess Meghan’s Due Date Approaches, Frogmore Cottage Drone Signage Is Posted

New signage has been placed around the grounds at Windsor to warn people that there is a drone ban around Frogmore Cottage, which is the new home of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are expecting their first baby imminently.

Express says that after people attempted to fly their drones over Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor in order to snap a photo of Prince Harry, who has been coming and going from the house, Meghan Markle or just the house and grounds for potential publication.

The website says that a new sign has been erected on the northern area of Windsor’s Home Park, near where Frogmore Cottage is located, banning all drones from flying on the property. In bold letters, the sign reads, “Police flight safety notice: Drones prohibited in this area.”

The signage explains that this rule has actually been in place for over ten years.

“Launching, landing or operating drones or remote controlled aircraft is prohibited in this area. Contrary to Article 95 of the Air Navigation Order 2006.”

As Duchess Meghan’s due date draws near, interest has obviously been piqued, but security efforts have only been increased in order to make sure that nobody who is uninvited gets in.

The new signage on the Windsor grounds are as a result of a recent event when a man trying to get some photographs, flew a drone, a quadcopter over Frogmore Cottage, says The Inquisitr. There are no recent up-close photos of the residence since it underwent a remodel for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and so new images could be very lucrative for a photographer.

Locals were shocked to see the drone flying overhead on April 4, as there was already a ban in place because that part of Berkshire is in the flight path of Heathrow Airport.

One woman said she was alarmed to see and hear the drone.

“It flew over our heads at about 200 meters up toward Windsor Castle and then went up very high almost out of sight but we could see that it came back toward us then went to the east over to the area where I know Frogmore Cottage is.”

A spokesperson from Heathrow Airport indicated that no flights were interrupted or disturbed by the drone on this occasion, but it’s a matter of public safety that drones are not flown in the area, especially in the airspace 984 feet over Windsor Castle.