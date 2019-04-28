Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her Insane Physique In A Red Swimsuit On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is reminiscing about Bali in her most recent Instagram snapshot.

The new mother shared a photo from a family trip to the Indonesian island and is showing off her toned body and killer thighs. While sporting a red Louis Vuitton swimsuit, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is posing on a beach, as her blond hair covers one side of her face.

Kardashian, who notoriously switches between a short bob or long tresses, went with the latter look. The look was styled by celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons, according to Kardashian’s tags. Kardashian also had makeup artist Hrush Achemyan for the trip. The photo was shared with the reality star’s 92.1 million followers and received more than 413,000 likes. The photo also received more than 2,000 likes from Kardashian’s fans.

“Wow!! BOMB DOT COM!!!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Wow! Goddess, u are my most fav Kardashian of all time, whatever life throws at you, you always come out stronger. Love u,” chimed another.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have been sporadically sharing photos from their trip to Bali, which took place in October of 2018. Fans of KUWTK are watching everything that went down during that trip, including arguments from the sisters. Entertainment Tonight reports that in one episode, Khloe said her sister Kourtney “complains for hours” and “her comments make me want to slap her in the f**king mouth.”

The outlet also shared that Sunday’s episode of the E! reality show will also be unpleasant for Khloe. She and Kim reportedly visit a healer named Ratu when they visit Soori Ball. As the healer goes to cleanse her aura, he holds Khloe’s hand and burps in her face multiple times. The Revenge Body star stays calm throughout, as Kim is reportedly in shock by the healer’s methods.

The trip reportedly took place months before the Kocktails with Khloe alum’s personal life took a shift. In October of 2018, Khloe was reportedly attempting to work things out with Tristan Thompson, whom she shares a child with, True, 1. Since the pair parted ways for good after he was reportedly seen “making out” with Kardashian-Jenner family friend Jordyn Woods, Khloe has been reportedly keeping her focus on her daughter. The Inquisitr previously shared that Kardashian has been making cryptic posts about changing her mindset and starting over on Instagram.

“My whole mindset has changed. I don’t have the energy to do certain things & be around people anymore. I’m just at the point in my life where if something feels like it’s draining me, or fighting with my peace of mind & happiness, I’m not dealing with it, at all,” Kardashian posted.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.