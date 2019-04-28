‘Avengers: Endgame’ Blows Past $1 Billion Mark, Absolutely Smashes Box Office Records

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of a series that kicked off in 2008, one that is now made up of over 20 different films. Granted, other Marvel Cinematic Universe films have been wildly successful in their own right, but the latest entry finally closes the chapter on the long-running Infinity Saga. Unsurprisingly, the hype and anticipation for Endgame grew to an all-time high, and in turn, Disney and Marvel’s latest film has smashed dozens of box office records.

As detailed on Box Office Mojo, Avengers: Endgame has already grossed over $1.2 billion in its opening weekend alone. For the purposes of record-keeping, although Endgame released in some parts of the world on Wednesday, April 24, it seems ticket sales from Wednesday and Thursday are being lumped into the weekend.

As a result of its massive success, Endgame has smashed numerous box office records. With a weekend domestic gross of $350 million and foreign gross of $859 million, the film currently holds the following weekend records:

Opening weekend (Domestic)

Opening weekend (Foreign)

Opening weekend (Worldwide)

Highest-grossing spring weekend

Highest-grossing weekend in May

Highest-grossing weekend for a PG-13 film

Top opening theater average ($75,075)

Top theater average ($75,075)

No. 1 movie weekend market share (90.0%)

In terms of daily records, Avengers: Endgame also set the record for the highest-grossing single day, opening day, and Friday at $156.7 million. It also brought the most ticket sales on a Saturday ($109 million) and Sunday ($84.3 million).

Endgame also set a number of miscellaneous records. Domestically, it has the highest opening three-day gross at $350 million, and it is expected to break the records for four-day, five-day, etc. It also set domestic records by premiering at 4,662 theaters across North America. Lastly, it is the fastest movie to hit the $100, $150, $200, $250, $300, and $350 million marks. Of course, since Avengers: Endgame has only been out for three days, it will set new records once the clock rolls over to Monday, April 29.

Aside from its success at the box office, Avengers: Endgame has proved popular with critics as well, with a Metascore of 77, and a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 96 percent. Writing for IGN, reviewer Laura Prudom awarded the movie a score of 9.5 out of 10.

“Avengers: Endgame is easily the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most ambitious, emotional, and affecting film to date, somehow managing to tie up more than a decade of storytelling in a confident (and mostly coherent) climax – a hurdle that many other blockbuster franchises have stumbled over in their final runs,” Prudom wrote.