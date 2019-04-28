Has ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 3 Leaked Online?

Last week, the internet was set ablaze with excitement after it was discovered that the Amazon Prime streaming service in Germany had accidentally leaked the second episode of Game of Thrones Season 8.

The leaked episode brought a lot of spoilers from the relatively calm episode before the Battle of Winterfell, which is expected to take place during the third episode of Season 8. Fans had mixed feelings about the unexpected leak and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Some fans were excited about the opportunity to see the episode before it aired, while others willing to wait but were terrified of running into spoilers.

Amazon has since apologized for the faux pas.

“We regret that for a short time Amazon customers in Germany were able to access Episode 2 of Season 8 of Game of Thrones,” Amazon said in a statement. “This was an error and has been rectified.”

So, has tonight’s episode leaked yet?

According to a report from Pop Culture, Season 8, Episode 3 has not leaked online yet. However, the report notes that there is still time and it is possible the episode could still surface before its official air time. Despite the episode not being online yet, there are a number of people reportedly sharing fake links on social media and sharing spoilers and theories that they’re convinced are true.

And speaking of fan theories, one Reddit user believes Cersei Lannister, played by Lena Headey, will be killed in the same way Talisa Stark, played by Oona Chaplin, was killed, according to a report from Pop Culture. As fans may remember, Talisa was killed during the infamous Red Wedding, where she was stabbed in the stomach while pregnant. Since Cersei is currently pregnant, it is possible for the theory to play out but that hasn’t been confirmed.

“I actually believe this theory and it is very GoT like,” the user wrote. “Euron, being the younger brother, is my best guess. Not Jaime because I doubt he would kill a pregnant woman, neither Arya, but Euron wouldn’t have any problem with that.”

In George R.R. Martin’s “A Feast For Crows,” Cersei’s death was already predicted, according to a report from ScreenRant. In the book, Cersei was informed by a witch that she will be killed by the valonqar, which is High Valyrian for “little brother,” hence the reference of Euron being a younger brother. While this wasn’t mentioned in Season 5, it could still come true.

Game of Thrones airs on HBO on Sundays.