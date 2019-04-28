‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Believe The Night King Is Jon Snow’s Father

Game of Thrones fans have been trying to figure out what twists and turns they can expect to see in the final season of the popular HBO series, but one spoiler theory could be the most shocking of all, if it turns out to be true.

According to Pop Culture, there are Game of Thrones spoilers and rumors running wild on the internet. One theory about the show claims that the Night King could prove to be a character that fans have already met, Jon Snow’s biological father, Rhaegar Targaryen.

Fans of the theory claim this could be true because Rhaegar spent a lot of time at Dragonstone, where there is a huge supply of dragon glass. The source material reveals that he was very interested in magic, and could have figured out a way to return from the dead after he was murdered by Robert Baratheon.

Fans of the series know that Rhaegar was said to have been killed by Robert Baratheon when he caved in Rhaegar’s chest with his war hammer, which scattered the rubies on his armor everywhere and ending the war.

Some fans believe that the armor could have been made with dragon glass, which could have lodged in his chest after Robert’s blow and turned him into the Night King using the magic he was so fond of.

Other Game of Thrones fans believe that the theory could be true as the Night King could have seemingly killed both Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen at different points, but that he didn’t, possibly because he didn’t want to kill the only remaining Targaryen family members.

Some fans now believe that the Night King is Rhaegar Targaryen, and that he is marching to regain his throne, and not to destroy all life. However, last week Bran Stark did claim that the Night King’s goal was to erase all life, which could debunk this already far fetched fan theory.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, another shocking GoT fan theory claims that the dead Stark family members who are buried under Winterfell in the tombs could be raised by the Night King and create a huge problem inside the walls of the city for those who are staying inside such as Arya, Sansa, Sam, and many of the women and children.

Fans can see all of the drama go down when Game of Thrones airs a brand new episode Sunday night at 9 p.m. on HBO.