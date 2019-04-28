Ozzy Osbourne Postponed 2019 Tour Due To Injury From Tripping Over A Shoe After Peeing

The reality TV rocker took an embarrassing stumble that had some dangerous consequences.

The Osbourne family are no strangers to embarrassing situations as witnessed by their memorable reality TV show, The Osbournes. However, that apparently extends to moments both private and public, courtesy of Ozzy’s son Jack, reports Consequence of Sound.

Jack appeared on SiriusXM earlier in the week where he revealed the iconic rock singer injured himself after he “tripped over a shoe getting into bed after peeing.”

Ozzy’s stumble actually re-aggravated neck and shoulder injuries suffered from a 2003 ATV accident and dislodged the metal rods placed in his body as a result.

The musician was forced to push back all the dates from his tour, which included a summer 2019 North American leg, to 2020.

Sharon, Ozzy’s wife, and manager, guested on an April 8 episode of The Talk to discuss the accident, as well a number of other unfortunate coincidences that have led to the spate of tour postponements, reported Consequence of Sound.

“Ozzy is… Oh, Lord, I don’t know where to begin, and I have to make this quick… He, at the beginning of the year, had a bad flu that went to bronchitis, that went to pneumonia. And then when he had the flu, he came out of hospital and he had a bad accident at home. He fell. And he fell in the middle of the night.”

The staph infection Ozzy contracted led to the cancellation of several North American dates from his No More Tours 2 tour in fall 2018. Then, he was afflicted with an upper respiratory infection that transitioned into pneumonia, which forced him to jettison stops in Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand scheduled to take place in 2019.

She added that several years ago Ozzy was also in a motorbike accident that placed him in a coma for several days.

Luckily, in the other interviews Jack has given lately promoting his new Travel Channel show Portal to Hell, he’s taken care to mention that his father health is gradually improving. He told People,that his dad is “back to his old cynical self” and “doing good.”

“When he’s complaining about mundane things… when everything on TV sucks and everything in the house is broken, he’s in a good spot.”

Ozzy is set to kick off the North American leg of what is said will be his last big tour on May 27th, 2020, in Atlanta. The European tour, with Judas Priest as the opening act, has not been released, but is also expected to be given addition dates in 2020.