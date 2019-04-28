Pamela Alexandra Shares Steamy Instagram Picture Showing Off All Her Curves In Black Lingerie

Pamela Alexandra is giving her Instagram followers plenty to chew over, with a steamy picture of the curvy model in black lingerie and an open-ended question about what’s good on Netflix right now.

The Instagram star and travel buff took to the social media site this weekend to share the racy picture that showcased her curvy physique. It was a huge hit with fans, garnering thousands of likes and plenty of supportive comments. In the caption for the photo, Alexandra asked her followers what was their favorite show on Netflix — but many could only think about the sultry pose the model was striking.

“What a bodyyyyy,” one person wrote.

“Looking good sweetheart,” another wrote.

There were also plenty of good answers for Netflix suggestions, sparking some conversation among her followers about what are the best binge watches at the moment.

Alexandra is one of the biggest stars on Instagram, with more than 2.1 million followers and gaining some attention from celebrity news sites that show off her full-of-curves physique.

The Instagram star also interacts with her fans, posing some questions and interacting with them in the comment section. She often gives glimpses of her personal life as well, including pictures from visits to her parents and information about her fitness and diet regimen.

The model first burst onto the national scene in 2012 when she was featured in T.I.’s music video for the song “No Mediocre.” She has steadily built her following since then, jumping onto Instagram and garnering fans who love her body-positive messages and feed filled with racy snaps. Pamela Alexandra frequently shares skin-baring photos, including many from the sun-soaked destinations she reaches in her travels.

She also earned some viral interest for a bit of a stranger reason. There were rumors that Alexandra is actually the secret daughter of NFL legend Brett Favre, though it’s not clear if there was ever any real evidence to support that idea.

As Bossip noted back in 2012 in a fact check, the rumors appeared to be started when she was wrongly identified as “Brittany Favre” around the time she was gaining viral attention for the music video appearance.

“Not so fast folks! The Twitter detectives were hard at work trying to determine the credibility of the pics. Sorry fellas, but this one is FALSE. ‘Brittany Favre’ is actually Brazilian banger Pamela Alexandra.”

Others noted the fact that Pamela Alexandra doesn’t really bear any resemblance to the football legend.