Kailyn Lowry Puts The Rumor To Rest: Do ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Get Paid To Get Pregnant?

The stars of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 have been sharing their lives with viewers for nearly a decade. In that time, there have been many rumors about the cast members contracts and many rumors surrounding their pay. While it is unclear exactly how much the cast members are paid for being on the show, rumors have swirled for years that the girls get paid extra when they get pregnant. Recently, Kailyn Lowry put the rumors to rest and revealed on Twitter whether or not that is true.

When a fan tweeted asking MTV if they pay the girls to get pregnant, another user quoted the rumor that they are paid $20,000 when they get pregnant.

Kailyn replied to the rumor saying, “We absolutely don’t get paid to get pregnant.”

Although Kailyn is speaking out about this rumor and setting the record straight, it has been circulating for so long that it is hard to say if it will ever completely go away.

Kailyn has been sharing her life with viewers since her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she found out she was expecting a son with her then boyfriend, Jo Rivera. At the time, Kailyn had little family support and ended up moving in with Jo’s family for a while. Even though they tried to make their relationship work, Kailyn and Jo eventually went their separate ways. They continued to share their stories with viewers on Teen Mom 2.

Kailyn’s marriage to Javi Marroquin was featured on the show. The two had a son together and while they tried to make their relationship work, the two eventually divorced. Most recently, Kail gave birth to her third son named Lux. However, she and the father of her third son are not currently together and, according to a previous article from the Inquisitr, they aren’t actually speaking. She explained to US Weekly the relationship between her and Chris.

“Chris and I are doing what we need to do for Lux. Hopefully, one day we will speak again, but for now, it is what it is.”

She also revealed that Chris won’t be featured on the Teen Mom 2 reunion which recently filmed in New York City.

“Chris doesn’t film on the show and definitely wouldn’t partake in a reunion.”

It is unclear when the Teen Mom 2 reunion special will air, but all the cast members filmed for it, but did so separately. Until then, fans can catch an all-new episode of the show Monday night on MTV.