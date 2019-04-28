Khloe Kardashian Documents Daughter True Thompson’s First Steps In Instagram Update

Khloe Kardashian is sharing a monumental moment in her 1-year-old daughter’s life on Instagram.

In a video on Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a video of she and Tristan Thompson’s daughter True taking her first steps while wearing a white baby gown. True is hanging on to the couches and tables as she makes her way to a cheering Kardashian. The Good American designer also posted a second clip of True strolling around a room as she makes her way to mom’s voice. Kardashian is squealing throughout the video in awe of her tot.

According to Us Weekly, True’s milestone comes two weeks after her first birthday. Kardashian wrote a heartfelt message for her daughter’s first birthday, which the star shared with her 92.1 million Instagram followers on Friday, April 12.

“Happy birthday my sweet True!! You are my ultimate True love! I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever.”

The Revenge Body star also held True a decadent first birthday bash for her big day. The reality star’s guests included sisters Kim and Kourtney and best friends Khadijah and Malika Haqq. Kardashian’s ex was also in attendance after the star decided to extend an invite to him. Thompson also snapped some photos of him and his daughter during the event.

While the pair did reunite for their daughter, there doesn’t seem to be any signs of them getting back together. Back in February, Thompson was accused of cheating on Kardashian with her sister Kylie Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods at a party in Los Angeles. The NBA star was also caught cheating on Kardashian just days before their daughter was born in April 2018. Though they briefly reconciled, the pair decided to part ways for good when their daughter was 10 months.

The Inquisitr previously shared that since parting ways from Thompson, Kardashian has been focusing on raising their daughter and her career. The Kocktails With Khloe alum recently shared a cryptic Instagram post sharing with her followers where she is currently at mentally.

“My whole mindset has changed. I don’t have the energy to do certain things & be around people anymore. I’m just at the point in my life where if something feels like it’s draining me, or fighting with my peace of mind & happiness, I’m not dealing with it, at all,” Kardashian’s social media message read.