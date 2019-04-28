Watch LA Galaxy Vs. Real Salt Lake Live Stream: MLS Western Conference Showdown, Start Time, Preview

The fast-improving Real Salt Lake face their toughest test of the young season when they travel to Southern California to take on Zlatan Ibrahimović and the LA Galaxy.

Despite a nine-point difference in the standings, the LA Galaxy will face a difficult test against a rejuvenated Real Salt Lake side that invades Carson, California, on Sunday without having allowed goal from open play since April 6, according to a Deseret News report. That would be 252 consecutive minutes during which the consistently improving Salt Lake defense has allowed only a single, set-piece goal, which came on April 19 against Orlando City. But in the Galaxy’s home building, the Real back line will need to summon everything it has to stop Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahomivic — formerly of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United — who has already tallied seven goals in just six appearances so far, in the game that will live stream from Southern California.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the MLS West match pitting seventh-place Real Salt Lake against the second-place LA Galaxy, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 27,000-seat Dignity Health Sports Park, previously known as the StubHub Center, on Sunday, April 29.

That start time will be 8 p.m. Eastern DaylighT Time, 7 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, the match kicks off at 1 a.m. British Summer Time on Monday, April 30.

The test will be made even tougher with real Salt Lake starting goalkeeper Nick Rimando absent from the match as he continues to nurse a knee injury, according to SB Nation. That means 24-year-old Andrew Putna will be left to cope with “Ibra” and the Galaxy attack.

The 2017 48th-overall draft pick kept a clean sheet on April 19 when Real traveled to Cincinnati and energy with a 3-0 win, per Soccerway, but facing the rejuvenated 6-1-1 Galaxy, who appear to have full recuperate from last season’s playoff-missing disappointment, is likely to present a whole new challenge.

Justen Glad has been a key to the Real Salt Lake defense since returning from injury. Gene Sweeney Jr / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake Sunday Major league Soccer showdown in Carson, California, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Galaxy vs. Real MLS Western Conference clas, as well as several other MLS matches, at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Free Sports TV. In Canada, every 2018-2019 MLS match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will also stream only via ESPN Play Caribbean, while many African countries will receive a live sera via Fox Sporst Africa. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake, MLS fans should consult LiveSoccer TV.