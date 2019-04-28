New ‘Teen Mom 2’ Trailer Shows Leah Messer Talking About Breakup, Kailyn Lowry Discussing Jenelle Evans

According to a new tweet from the official Teen Mom 2 Twitter account, there are only three episodes left until the Season 9 finale. The new trailer featured in the tweet shows that the cast members are “reminiscing about their pasts” as well as looking ahead and potentially “questioning their futures.”

In the trailer, Kailyn Lowry is shown talking to Teen Mom OG cast member Amber Portwood. Amber appeared on Kail’s podcast Coffee Convos and, on the podcast, Kailyn discussed her past with her castmate Jenelle Evans, revealing that the two used to be close. However, as most fans know, the two have not been close for some time, the drama between the two reaching a peak last year.

In the trailer, Kail explains, “Jenelle and I were the closest and now we’re not.”

Kailyn Lowry sent a gift to Jenelle that included products from Kail’s haircare line. Although Kailyn meant the gift to be a sort of peace offering, Jenelle didn’t take it that way and instead chose to set fire to the gift set. She filmed herself doing so and posted the video to social media. The video was later shown on an episode of Teen Mom 2.

The trailer also shows Leah Messer talking about her relationship with Jason Jordan. The two dated for a few months starting last year before splitting for a brief amount of time. The two got back together shortly before the holiday’s but broke up in recent months. Leah hasn’t said a lot about the breakup, but as previously reported by the Inquisitr, she revealed that the relationship was “toxic.”

In the trailer, Leah can be heard saying, “I think this is just toxic,” followed by, “So, Jason and I broke up.”

It is clear that Leah will be talking about the relationship on the upcoming episode of the show and perhaps she will give more insight into why she and Jason called their relationships quit and why she felt the relationship was toxic.

Although she is not with Jason anymore, Leah has been spending time with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. The two share a daughter together and have been working together to co-parent her. Of course, fans (and even Kailyn Lowry) have said that they wouldn’t be upset if Leah and Jeremy decided to get back together. However, there is no indication that will be happening anytime soon.

Fans can catch the all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 Monday night on MTV.