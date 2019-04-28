American Instagram Model Sierra Skye Flaunts Her Tight Physique In Skimpy Leopard-Print Bikini

Sierra Skye gave her Instagram followers quite a show on Sunday, with the model taking to the picture-sharing site to flaunt her incredible physique in a skimpy bikini.

The model shared the mirror selfie on Instagram and got some immediate viral attention, attracting thousands of likes and supportive comments in just a few minutes after posting it.

As Upfluence noted, Skye has been able to jump into the top 20 of Instagram models by followers thanks almost entirely to her work on the social media platform. While most of the top models on Instagram gained their fame through Victoria’s Secret or other major modeling outfits, Skye put in her work to build her name, the report noted.

“Sierra is an OG Instagram model, unlike many others on this list who first found fame walking catwalks and runways,” her capsule on the site’s list of the top 50 Instagram models noted. “She’s very successfully used Instagram to build up a platform and has gained millions of followers and brand deals as a result.”

Sierra Skye has been able to make quite the career out of her rapidly growing social media following. Sporting more than 4 million followers, Sierra uses the platform to pitch a number of products, including her partnership with the online fashion brand Fashion Nova — including the viral snap she shared on Sunday.

As the marketing firm CP Strategy noted, top influencers on Instagram are able to charge up to $1,000 per 100,000 followers, meaning that Skye can fetch up to $30,000 for her sponsored posts. The report noted that the upper echelon of Instagram followers can get up to a quarter of a million dollars per post, which is what Kim Kardashian reportedly charges.

While Sierra Skye likely doesn’t fetch quite so much, she is likely making a nice salary given her enormous following.

Skye is no stranger to sharing some very racy images and videos online, as The Inquisitr noted in a report earlier this month. She had shared another photo of herself in a revealing bikini, showing off her nearly flawless physique.

The Instagram model also put in the customary trip to Coachella, appearing at the Indio Valley, California, festival sporting a sexy two-piece bikini. The model’s shots from the multi-weekend music festival gained quite a bit of attention, helping her shine in a festival where nearly everyone who is anyone on social media makes an appearance and shares plenty of photographic evidence of their trip.