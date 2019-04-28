‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Talk About Upcoming Battle

The eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones is already two episodes deep and fans are preparing themselves for the highly anticipated battle between the living and the undead, which is expected to take place during tonight’s episode.

At the end of Season 8, Episode 2, viewers watched as the characters prepared themselves for an imminent battle as the Night King and his undead army of White Walkers were seen assembling in the distance. It’s no secret that several characters may lose their lives during the battle. There are currently countless theories about which characters will face an untimely demise and how the show will kill them off. While chatting with reporters, Richard Dormer, who plays Beric Dondarrion, and Kristofer Hivju, who plays Tormund Giantsbane, both opened up about the possibility of their characters dying, according to a report from TVLine.

“He’s ready,” Dormer told TVLine. “If it happens to him and he goes and finally meets the Red God, he’ll have a smile on his face, because he’ll know that he’s fulfilled his purpose.”

Hivju echoed a similar sentiment, saying these characters are fully prepared for whatever the battle with the Night King will bring, even if that means death.

“Tormund has been focused on the dead since he was a child and old enough to hear the stories,” Hivju said. “He’s grown up as a warrior…his life is fighting, and I think that gives him a kick, and he loves fighting because it’s part of his DNA.”

“We just want the good to prevail, that’s all…I don’t think Tormund has a belief in iron chairs or power. He believes in freedom,” he added.

According to a report from Pop Culture, one of the most popular theories swirling around is that Brienne of Tarth, played by Gwendoline Christie, will almost certainly lose her life in the battle. In the last episode, fans watched as Brienne was knighted by Ser Jaime Lannister, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, which made her, Ser Brienne Tarth, the first female knight in the seven kingdoms.

Another theory suggests that Grey Worm, played by Jacob Anderson, could also be killed. During the last episode, the warrior made a sweet promise to his beau, Missandei, played by Nathalie Emmanuel. He told her that after the battle was over, they would sail off together and create a new life.

Some fans believe that these tender moments between the characters are a major indication that they’ll be lost during the upcoming episode.

They made us fall in love with ALL these characters all over again. That means, next episode, THEY ARE ALL DYING. ???????????? #GameofThrones — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) April 22, 2019

Fortunately, with only a couple hours before Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 airs, fans won’t have to wait too long to find out the fate of their favorite characters.