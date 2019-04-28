Victoria’s Secret’s Redhead Alexina Graham Flaunts Insane Physique In New Snap

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham has proven time and again that no matter what she wears, she always ends up looking good. And that is the supermodel quality which led the lingerie giant to finally award Alexina the much-awaited wings.

Ever since she earned the title, she has been posting her pics on social media more actively than ever before — a move which has also considerably increased the number of her followers on Instagram. However, she still has a long way to go to reach the 1 million mark.

Following her pic-posting ritual, the British hottie took to her page and stunned her fans with a new snap wherein she could be seen sitting on a sofa while wearing a pair of tight jeans and a black crop top that allowed her to flash her cleavage as she slightly bent down to pose for the picture. Her tight jeans accentuated her long, sexy legs and her choice of footwear — comprising a pair of black booties — made her legs look longer.

As for her beauty looks, she let her red tresses down and opted for a make-up free look which melted many hearts. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in New York but Alexina decided not to add a caption because the picture featured her in a regular outfit which allowed her to exude a lot of simplicity. Therefore, the model decided not to write a caption just for the sake of writing one.

As compared to her other pictures, the newest update couldn’t be defined as a sultry or provocative snap. Nonetheless, it gained significant traction, garnering more than 33,000 likes and close to 180 comments as of the writing of this piece and within a few hours of having been posted.

Prior to posting the said photo, Alexina treated her fans to an up-close image wherein her beautiful facial features could be prominently seen, including her eyes and freckles which fans found very cute.

In the caption, she reminded her fans and followers that life is an experiment, therefore, the more the merrier. And although there was no show of skin in the picture, it garnered a whopping 26,000-plus likes and 163 comments as of the writing of this article. This proves that Alexina doesn’t necessarily need to pose in her bikinis or lingerie sets to become the center of attention.

According to an article by Russh Magazine, Alexina was formerly a boxing ring protégée and she still loves boxing.