The Internet Is Losing It Over How Jordyn Woods And Her Sister Are Practically Identical In Latest Post

Jordyn Woods is using her Instagram page to show off her youngest sister and possible doppelganger Jodie.

The model, 21, posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday of her and Jodie, 13. In the snapshot, the two sisters are stunningly identical, as Jordyn’s followers could only tell the difference through Jordyn’s wavy hairstyle and Jodie’s straight. Jordyn is also rocking large hoop earrings in the photo. In her caption, Jordyn joked how when her baby sister was born, she had no idea her mother would “give birth to another me.” The photo was shared with the entrepreneur’s 9.7 million followers and received more than 1.7 million likes. The two-photo slideshow also received more than 21,000 comments of fans who were in awe of the sisters’ “twinning” moment.

“Literally twins – adore you two!” exclaimed model Jasmine Sanders.

“I’m SHOOK,” wrote actress Skai Jackson.

Life & Style reports that Jodie reposted the same photo set to share with her 344,000 followers.

“I never knew how much we looked alike till now,” Jodie wrote.

“Nobody understands how much love I have for this girl. I look up to her in so many ways. Sisters by blood but best friends by choice. I love you Jordy.”

The sisters have grown seemingly closer since Jordyn’s scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. In her Red Table Talk interview back in March, Jordyn opened up to Jada Pinkett Smith how the scandal not only affected her but her family as well. She stated that the instant attention from the public made it difficult for Jodie to attend school. People reports that Jordyn was also on a panel in Lagos, Nigeria where she stated that her sister was being bullied in school while she was “bullied by the world.”

Since the alleged cheating scandal broke, Woods has been snapping photos of her time in Nigeria, sharing her time on the beach and at Nigeria’s homecoming. The model and former BFF of Kylie Jenner has also been spending time with her old friends Jaden and Willow Smith. She even danced on stage during the first day of Jaden’s Coachella performance. During the set, Jordyn was seen dancing on a white Tesla as she rocked long braids and a see-through green and yellow crop top.

“Only @c.syresmithwould perform on a flying Tesla. I’m so proud of you my guy!!! Here’s a shot of the moment I ran on stage,” Jordyn shared on Instagram on Saturday, April 13.