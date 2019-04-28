Taylor Swift’s New Music Video For ‘ME!’ Breaks YouTube Records

Taylor Swift released her newest single, “ME!,” on midnight Thursday and in just 24 hours, the song has already broken YouTube records. YouTube tweeted the news on Saturday.

“With 65.2 million views, congratulations @taylorswift13 + @taylornation13 on breaking the record for highest female and solo 24-hour debut for any music video on @YouTube,” the site revealed.

This is a huge accomplishment for the talented 29-year-old singer. Prior to Swift’s new song, Ariana Grande held the record, according to Billboard, with her song “Thank U, Next.” Swift’s song “Look What You Made Me Do” had 43.2 million views in its first 24 hours on the video sharing site back in 2017.

“ME!” features Taylor Swift singing alongside Brendon Urie from the band Panic! At the Disco. Both are featured in the music video, which is fun, colorful, and full of Easter eggs. As previously reported by Inquisitr, there are plenty of Easter eggs featured throughout the video and Swift let her fans know about them.

“Okay regarding Easter Eggs. There are a lot of them in this video,” Swift said, admitting that some would be obvious right away, while others would take some more time to fully figure out.

The Inquisitr article points out that some of the Easter eggs are relatively easy to spot and many seem to indicate that Taylor Swift’s “edgy” days are over. Perhaps the most obvious clue to this happens almost immediately in the video as a colorful snake slithers across the screen. Just as the snake prepares to lunge at the camera, it bursts into colorful butterflies.

Loading...

According to an article from Entertainment Tonight, Swift opened up about making music and admitted that it is “more fun” to create the Easter eggs knowing how much the fans care.

“I can’t believe how much they care. It makes it more fun for me to create music, to create music videos, knowing that they’ll care about little Easter eggs, and you have no idea how much fun that is to make stuff for people who care about it that much.”

It looks like people do care a lot seeing as how many people viewed Taylor Swift’s new music video in the first 24 hours of its release. “ME!” is expected to be the first single off of Swift’s new album. While a new album is expected in the future, Swift has not revealed the name of the album, or when it may be released, but fans are excited that the singer’s seventh album is coming.