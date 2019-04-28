Angelina Jolie Isn’t Dating Rich Businessmen Now That She’s Officially Single, Despite Tabloid Report

Angelina Jolie is legally single thanks to a decision from a judge that officially ended her marriage to Brad Pitt before their divorce agreement is finalized. The news set the rumor mill ablaze with speculation that Jolie might be dating once more now that she’s no longer a married woman. One tabloid claims that she has been seeing “rich businessmen” but wants to keep her love life private after her very public relationship with Pitt. However, celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop investigated the story from Star Magazine and found that it was untrue.

Gossip Cop reports that they interviewed an insider from Jolie’s camp who said that she isn’t dating anyone right now. Although Star’s article alleged that she’s seeking out billionaires for boyfriends, Gossip Cop’s source said that right now, most of her focus is on the wellbeing of her six kids with Pitt.

In their article about Pitt and Jolie’s newly single status, The Blast reported that the former couple didn’t request the judgment because they’re involved in new relationships. Their source claimed that the actors just wanted to “move on with their lives.”

A source told People Magazine that the tone of their divorce proceeding has recently improved.

“There is definitely less drama,” the insider said.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, claiming “irreconcilable differences” for the split, TMZ reported. Sources told TMZ that Jolie was upset about Pitt’s parenting decisions and that triggered her filing. Other insiders claimed that Pitt had an anger management problem and that Jolie was concerned about his alleged excessive alcohol and marijuana use. She was reportedly concerned that his behavior could be a threat to their children.

Actress/director Angelina Jolie Pitt (L) and husband actor Brad Pitt arrive at the AFI FEST 2015 Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In September 2016, multiple news outlets reported that Brad Pitt was being investigated by the LAPD and L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services after he allegedly became verbally and physically abusive with his children on a private flight. He was reportedly inebriated on the plane and continued behaving erratically after they landed. TMZ also reported that there were claims that he attempted to leave the scene of his purported misbehavior via a fuel truck. He was eventually cleared in the abuse investigation, Vanity Fair reported.

But in a subsequent interview with GQ Style, he admitted to using alcohol and weed in the past to numb his feelings.