‘Bachelor’ And ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Often Gain Weight While On The Show

With no gym and a lot of sitting around, a lot of 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' contestants put on a few pounds during filming.

If you’ve ever tuned into either the Bachelor, Bachelorette, or any spinoffs of the franchise, you know that most of the contestants are typically pretty fit and possess above average looks. It’s not very common to see anyone that appears to be in bad physical health or overweight. For the most part, you’re seeing toned arms and flat stomachs. This has brought about the question of whether or not Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants have to be in shape or stay in shape throughout the time they spend on the show. Alumni of the television series claim that this is not the case. In fact, many contestants often put on a few pounds during filming, according to Entertainment Cheat Sheet.

While these drama fueled television programs may seem pretty exciting in particular scenes, the reality is that a lot of the time the contestants are just sitting around. When they don’t have a date to attend on that particular day, they are just expected to lounge around in the infamous Bachelor mansion. Of course this is pretty a luxurious location to spend free time at considering it features a fancy pool and kitchen staff. Nevertheless, one thing that is missing from the property is a gym or any access to fitness equipment whatsoever. There is also no TV, no cellphones, and no Internet access.

Monday Motivation with the Bachelor nation boys for you all???????? Thanks @musclepharm for an amazing charity event. ???????????????? Tag your fitness partner and let me know what challenge you’re ready for next! pic.twitter.com/yM1IQQNU3A — Connor Obrochta (@CObrochta33) October 23, 2018

Contestants often have to get creative if they want to get a workout in. This might mean floor workouts, running up and down the stairs, or trying to get some cardio done outside.

Former Bachelor contestant Molly Mesnick stated that all the extra free time actually encouraged the women to find inventive ways to get some exercise.

“There’s no workout room here, but there’s a hill in the back that girls would run up to exercise. You can’t watch TV, there’s no Internet, there are no magazines, none of that.”

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins who also spent a season on the Bachelorette, stated that the contestant often have to get pretty creative to combat the inevitable boredom that comes with potentially weeks of not leaving the set.

“If a contestant is not on a date, he or she has more free time to work out, nap, talk, and interview,” he said.

Past Bachelor contestant Ashley Iaconetti admitted it was difficult to choose healthy options with so much delicious cuisine as an alternative.