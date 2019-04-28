Megan Fox’s Doppelganger, Claudia Alende, Stuns In A Barely-There Black Bikini In New Snap

Megan Fox’s lookalike, Claudia Alende, recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 9.8 million followers to a sultry new pic – one which left little to the imagination of the viewers.

In the snap, the hot model was featured wearing a skimpy black bikini that allowed her to put her derriere on full display as she struck a side pose. She let her raven-colored tresses down, wore minimal makeup and flashed her signature smile to melt many hearts.

The sexy snap was captured as part of an advertisement campaign for Burger Babes – a sexified burger delivery service – and the model could be seen leaning over a giant burger to pose for the picture. Within a day, the snap in question racked up more than 111,794 likes and close to 600 comments wherein fans drooled over the sight of Claudia’s body as well as the idea of the juicy burger.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that it’s almost unbelievable how Claudia has such an amazing body yet she poses for a burger company. Another one said that he is not comfortable with the idea of sexualizing food.

Other fans didn’t bother what the ad was about and only focused on the model’s sexy booty. One fan said that he can do anything to keep looking at the Claudia’s perfect derriere and requested her to post mode booty pics.

Prior to posting the said picture, Claudia treated her fans to yet another risque photograph wherein she could be seen wearing very revealing blue dress that allowed her to flash an ample amount of side boob — a move that instantly sent a wave of excitement among the model’s fans. Through the picture — wherein she was featured capturing a selfie — Claudia also flaunted her well-toned legs. She wore a full face of makeup and accessorized with a large-sized pendant that drew attention to her cleavage.

The picture racked up close to 300,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments wherein fans expressed their admiration for the model in explicit terms. Per the geotag, the pic was captured in Los Angeles and Claudia decided to put no caption because the picture was worth a thousands words in itself.

According to an article by The Mirror, in 2015, Claudia participated in Brazil’s Miss Bum Bum contest which is aimed at finding the best bum in the country. When Claudia appeared on the show, she not only became famous for her amazing booty but also because of her striking resemblance with Hollywood star, Megan Fox.

And although she couldn’t win the competition, she won the hearts of millions across the globe and became a social media sensation.