Khloe Kardashian Kills Internet Trolls With Kindness

No matter how much shade Internet users throw at Khloe Kardashian, she responds only with positivity.

Khloe Kardashian has had a rough past couple years but is determined to cling onto the positive vibes she’s become known for. Her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her while she was only days away from giving birth to their daughter, True. She initially chose to forgive him and try to make it work for the sake of their daughter. But then in February, he was unfaithful yet again. This time, he cheated with one of Kardashian’s close friends, Jordyn Woods. Kardashian called it quits with Thompson and is now working on focusing on herself and her little girl, all the while exuding positive energy, especially online. While in the past she might have clapped back at the cruel remarks of Internet trolls, she avoids that kind of negativity now, according to Entertainment Cheat Sheet.

Kardashian frequently packs her Instagram and Twitter accounts full of uplifting quotes, mantras, and encouraging messages. She avoids talking about Woods or Thompson and instead exudes gratitude for those in her life that have truly been loyal to her.

Of course, internet haters waste no opportunity at slamming Kardashian every chance they get, whether it be for photoshop mishaps or her parenting. Just last week, Kardashian posted a photo a picture of herself in the car with the caption, “good vibes only.”

The post certainly appeared pretty innocuous, but some trolls didn’t seem to take her message of positivity to heart. One user called Kardashian out for using photo editing to hide her natural features, including a mole on her face that was not visible in the picture.

“One thing that stands out to me is that Khloé has a mole on her face. But yet 90 percent of her photos have been edited to the point where her mole has completely disappeared. It’s as if she think we are dummies who can’t see how unnatural her selfies are.”

Kardashian responded not in anger but with as much sweetness as she could muster. It certainly appears that she’s hoping to kill the trolls with kindness. She explained that she was simply wearing makeup that hid the mole and then went as far as to wish the hater a good day.