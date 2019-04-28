American Model Ana Cheri Spreads Her Legs, Tucks Cannabis Oil Into Her Bikini Bottoms & Flaunts Deep Cleavage

Currently enjoying a meteoric rise to social media superstardom, American model Ana Cheri has risen through the ranks to become one of the world’s most popular Instagram influencers. Having cultivated an enormous fan base numbering 12.2 million individual users and counting, the brunette bombshell frequently takes to the photo and video sharing platform to share provocative photos and videos.

In her most recent image — one shared just moments ago, as of this writing — Ana Cheri can be seen spreading her legs as she poses on a pool chair. Clad in a scandalously revealing red bikini comprised of a barely-there bandeau top and some string bikini bottoms, the red-hot model leaves very little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage is emphasized by the taut fabric of the bandeau top, as is her flat stomach.

Wearing an expression of explicit bliss, the American model closes her eyes and opens her mouth in a sensual, sexually-charged expression. Her upper eyelids are painted a pretty pink hue, and she sports a nude gloss on her parted lips. Her luxurious chestnut tresses are perfectly styled in long beach-babe waves which cascade about her neck and shoulders freely.

Tucked into the strings belonging to her bikini bottoms is a small brown bottle. In the caption attached to the sun-drenched image, Ana Cheri reveals that the bottle contains CBD oil — or cannabis oil — from promotional partner Ignite International.

In the brief caption attached to the sexy snap, Ana Cheri gave a shout out to her sponsor, saying little else. Her fans didn’t seem to mind her brevity, and quickly lavished over 95,000 likes and 800-plus comments on the share.

“I wish I was that tiny CBD bottle,” one admirer wistfully remarked, this comment drawing over a dozen likes of its own.

“I can’t get over how flawless your skin is!” a second supporter on social media gushed, emphasizing their enthusiasm with a pair of heart emoji to close out their post.

“Love that red on your body,” a third fan quipped, capping off their remarks with a due of heart-eyed emoji.

Ana Cheri has made headlines most recently, as the Democrat & Chronicle details, for engaging in some legal action. One of the plaintiffs suing a Rochester area strip club for allegedly “stealing” their images, Ana clearly has a strong position in terms of intellectual property rights related to her career as an Instagram influencer.

As the case continues to move forward, so does the American model’s career. Ana Cheri’s fans absolutely adore everything that she opts to share with them, and simply cannot wait to see what sizzling slices of life she might offer up to the world next.