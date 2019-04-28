Arnold Schwarzenegger Poses With Lookalike Son Joseph Baena At His College Graduation

The action star's son graduated from Pepperdine University with a business degree.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena is now a college graduate. The Terminator star and former California Governor posted a photo of his son Joseph at his graduation ceremony from Pepperdine University, and it is clear the 21-year-old favors his famous dad in the looks department.

In the caption, Schwarzenegger praised his son Joseph for his four years of studying business at the prestigious Malibu, California University. The 71-year-old movie star also wrote that his 21-year-old son, who was a top business student at the school, earned a celebration and he added that he is “so proud” of him for all of his hard work.

In the photo, Joseph is wearing a blue and orange Pepperdine graduation cap and gown as he clutches his movie star dad’s hand. Arnold Schwarzenegger sports a suit jacket and a salt-and-pepper beard as the father and son show off near-identical smiles.

It does not appear that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s other grown kids— Patrick, Katherine, and Christina, and Christopher— were in attendance at the ceremony for their half-sibling, but Wonderwall notes the Schwarzenegger siblings also don’t have a relationship with Joseph, as they did not grow up with him.

Joseph Baena also posted a slideshow of photos from his graduation day, which included a shot with him posing proudly with his mother, Mildred Baena.

While Arnold Schwarzenegger represented at Joseph Baena’s college graduation, it was a different story four years ago when he reportedly skipped his son’s high school graduation ceremony. According to TMZ, on the day that Joseph graduated from Frontier High School in Bakersfield, California in 2015, Arnold had lunch with his daughter Katherine in Santa Monica instead. At the time, TMZ noted that Arnold may have skipped the ceremony so that the paparazzi wouldn’t ruin his son’s special day.

Arnold Schwarzenegger fathered Joseph with the family’s former housekeeper of 20 years, Mildred “Patty” Baena, in 1997, the same year his son Christopher (with then-wife Maria Shriver) was born. Arnold’s mistress previously told Hello magazine that when Joseph was 14 years old it was Maria Shriver who noticed how much the teen looked like Arnold and asked her point blank if her husband was the child’s father. Baena admitted to the affair and the two women cried together.

While Maria Shriver noticed the resemblance early on, as Joseph Baena has gotten older he clearly looks even more like his famous dad, as can be seen in a photo of the two commemorating Joseph’s 21st birthday last year. Joseph even shares his father’s love for lifting weights.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver divorced in 1997 upon her revelation of his affair with the family’s longtime housekeeper.