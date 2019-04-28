Chris Rock Upsets Whitney Houston Fans After Recent ‘Cheap’ Joke About The Singer’s Drug Use

Comedian Chris Rock is in hot water on social media for a caption he left under a Whitney Houston meme.

The Blast reports that Rock posted the meme on Saturday to his 3.3 million Instagram followers. The post contains an image of Houston during a media interview, where she is seen wearing sunglasses while also looking less than thrilled. The meme has been shared around social media frequently. However, the comment Rock made in the now-deleted post wasn’t well received by fans of the pop legend.

“Hurry up I got crack to smoke,” he captioned the meme.

Many of Rock’s followers soon slammed the comedian for what they believed to be insensitive remarks. Houston, who had a past of drug abuse throughout her life, died in February 2012 after drowning in a hotel bathtub. When she died, the singer reportedly had cocaine in her system. Before Rock could delete his post, many followers took to his page to let him know they weren’t impressed with his joke.

“Tasteless and cheap joke. You should know better,” one person wrote.

“This is how you speak on the dead? Make better content,” wrote another.

According to The Shade Room, Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown came to her defense on Instagram as well.

“During this time of women empowerment, you chose to use your time to try and humiliate our QUEEN!!” Brown exclaimed in support of his famous ex-wife.

Chris Rock is getting some backlash after making a joke about Whitney Houston that fans didn't appreciate.https://t.co/PJ1Sua87ld — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) April 27, 2019

Loading...

Rock’s recent Instagram jokes come just one month after he made headlines for his comments surrounding Empire star Jussie Smollett. USA Today reports that Smollet opted not to attend the NAACP Image Awards back in March. This decision came after he was accused of falsifying a police report with regards to a racist and homophobic attack, which Smollett alleged he was the victim of. Although Jussie was charged by Cook County prosecutors, the case was later dropped.

The actor was reportedly supported by the award show’s host Anthony Anderson and was more than welcome to attend the event. Smollett was even nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Jamal Lyons in the Fox series. Rock reportedly used Smollett’s absence to make jokes about his recent circumstances. The Tamborine comedian reportedly stated that while he wouldn’t make any intentional jokes about Smollett, he believed the actor was “a waste of light skin.” The comments landed the comedian in hot water online, with many social media users insisting that the jokes were ill-timed following Smollett’s recent legal woes.

Rock has yet to comment on his Instagram caption. He removed the post from his profile on Saturday.