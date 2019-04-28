’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jay Smith Denies Cheating Accusations From Fans

Fans confronted Jay with accusations that he got another woman pregnant while with Ashley.

Though the reason for the split between 90 Day Fiancé stars Ashley Martson and Jay Smith is still unknown, what is clear is there are many rumors circulating as to why the couple divorced for the second time.

Jay has been accused of infidelity before, but new allegations have emerged claiming he not only cheated but impregnated another woman, reports In Touch.

On an April 27 Instagram Live Q&A session, Jay was asked by multiple fans if this were true. He denied that got another woman pregnant, saying he was not “little boy,” and he was not “that stupid” to cheat on his wife and impregnate someone else.

Ashley and Jay originally appeared on season 6 of the TLC reality TV show 90 Day Fiancé, which documented the pair as they struggled with issues of trust and cheating in their relationship.

Ashley initially encountered Jay on a trip to Jamaica. Not long after, the two became engaged and maintained a long-distance relationship. During that time, Ashley made another visit to Jamaica with her friend Natalie, who claimed to hear that Jay had slept with at least two other women during their engagement.

At the time, it appeared Ashley was unmoved by the allegations, at least while her fiancé was thousands of miles away.

“Maybe I don’t care what Jay does when I’m not over there. What he does in Jamaica when I’m not there is not my business. Honestly, if Jesus came down from heaven right now and said he cheated on me, I wouldn’t do anything about it.

She continued, adding that if Jay did decide to cheat on her in the United States, she would definitely send him packing back home.

However, the couple’s problem’s persisted after Jay moved to the U.S. A few days following their Las Vegas elopement ceremony, Ashley discovered Jay had a Tinder profile and she accused him of having romantic conversations with a woman he allegedly planned to meet up with.

The #90DayFiance star is finally speaking out. https://t.co/uyO8ZkrX7F — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) April 28, 2019

Ashley ended up filing for divorce on January 11, but withdrew the paperwork on January 22, indicating that the pair were working on the relationship. However, three months later, a now-deleted Instagram post alluded to more problems between husband and wife.

“It’s all fun [and] games until your ass gets deported. Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license!”

Not long after filing for divorce again, Ashley celebrated her birthday in New York City at the MĀSK Skincare launch event, where an observer claimed they overheard Ashley say Jay got a woman pregnant and that she did not want to become a baby mama.

In documents obtained by In Touch, adultery was named as the reason for divorce, and Ashley has said the reason behind her split from Jay is shocking.

She told In Touch at the Hemp Garden CBD infused MASK skincare launch on April 25 that it was “very dramatic” and “messed up,” adding that she was “sure America is going to be shocked.”