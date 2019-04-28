UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Sandy Cheeks & Full, Perfect Booty In Basically Invisible Thong Bikini

Never one to rest on her laurels, it appears that UFC ring girl and social media superstar Arianny Celeste is always on the movie. Frequently taking to popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram to keep her fans abreast of her comings and goings, it looks like the brunette bombshell now has a new treat in store for her most serious admirers.

In her most recent Instagram share, Arianny can be seen striking a very sexy pose for a Maxim-affiliated magazine cover. She sits on a sandy beach, her back largely facing the camera lens. Clad in a nearly invisible string bikini with thong bottoms, the octagon girl offers up her nearly bare derriere and sandy cheeks to her audience — sending pulses racing and hearts aflutter in the process. Her iconic chestnut tresses are damp, presumably from the ocean surf nearby, and hang down her back in long, beach-babe waves.

The model’s pose also serves to emphasize her toned, muscular thighs. In fact, given the skimpy nature of her swimwear, nearly the entirety of her feminine physique is showcased in this most recent snap. Her face is upturned, the sun’s rays beating down upon it, and her eyes are closed as if she is in a trance, spellbound.

In the caption attached to the very daring image, Arianny Celeste asked her followers to translate the Korean words emblazoned on the magazine cover. She also gave a shout out to the style label responsible for her barely-there bikini, and added a few related hashtags for good measure. Despite having been shared for a mere matter of minutes, Arianny’s latest sun-kissed snapshot has already attracted over 2,000 likes and several dozen comments.

“Wow arianny celeste you look so beautiful wearing that bikini,” one admirer gushed, adding a bikini emoji and a litany of large heart emojis to the tail end of their post.

“‘Beware of the beautiful and deadly,'” a second supporter on social media answered, apparently providing their own interpretation of the Korean text present on the Maxim cover.

“Can I help get that sand off you?” a third fan rakishly quipped, taking a presumable long shot.

Loading...

Arianny Celeste has made headlines most recently, as The Inquisitr detailed, for appearing at a UFC event held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Being joined by fellow UFC ring girls Brittney Palmer and Chrissy Blair at the fight night in question, Arianny made quite an impression on the local crowd as well as with her online following.

No matter where she appears, it looks like Arianny is a tried and true hit. Those who adore her simply can’t wait to see what the future holds for her, and what she might share with them next.