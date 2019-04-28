‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Spends Time In Costa Rica After Celebrating Her 27th Birthday

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer recently celebrated turning 27-years-old and now she is spending some time in Costa Rica. On Sunday, the mom-of-three shared a photo of herself soaking up the sun in Costa Rica. She also shared a series of snaps showing off the beautiful views that she had already encountered.

“So far #costarica is beautiful!!,” Leah wrote on Instagram with the photos.

Leah also shared a photo of herself showing off her bikini body by a pool. In the photo, Leah’s back is facing the camera, but she is wearing a yellow floral bikini and a white sunhat.

The mom-of-three isn’t the only Teen Mom 2 star to be enjoying a vacation away. Recently, Kailyn Lowry revealed that she and her three sons are spending some time on the beach in Mexico. Kail shared a photo of herself with her three sons on Instagram and captioned it “spring break 2019.” In the photo, Kailyn is smiling while holding her youngest son Lux. Her two older sons, Isaac and Lincoln, are also in the photo, smiling as they spend time with their mom in Mexico.

Both Leah and Kailyn have been sharing their stories with viewers since their Season 2 episodes of 16 and Pregnant. While Kailyn was expecting only one child on the show, Leah found out she was expecting twins. She gave birth to her twin girls in December 2009. Leah and the father of the twins, Corey Simms, eventually married and divorced and Leah moved on with Jeremy Calvert who she married and had a child with. Their marriage also ended in divorce.

Although the relationship between Leah and Jeremy did not work out, the two have recently been spending time together. While some fans have speculated that they may be getting back together, the two maintain that they are simply getting along to co-parent for their daughter. However, as previously reported by Inquisitr, many fans (and even Kailyn Lowry) chimed in and revealed that they “wouldn’t be upset” if the two did reconcile their romance.

It is unclear if Leah is in Costa Rica alone or, if like Kailyn, she took her children with her. She and Jason Jordan recently ended their romance so she is likely not vacationing with him.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is airing Monday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch all-new episodes of the show and catch up with Leah Messer and her family.