Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Flaunts Curvy Body In White Bikini On A Beach In The Virgin Islands

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd appears to have had the time of her life in the British Virgin Islands. The 23-year-old blonde bombshell posted a photo of herself from a beach in the BVI where she’s smiling and wearing a striped white bikini that shows off her curvaceous body. But Romee isn’t the only person in the photo. She’s posing next to a hunky looking man who’s looking up at her adoringly. In the caption, the model expressed her devotion to him although she didn’t tag him or share his name.

It looks like the guy in the photo is Romee’s boyfriend, Laurens van Leeuwen. As The Inquisitr reported, she has previously revealed that they have been dating for close to ten years. She also shared the romantic words he said to her when they first started their relationship, in an Instagram post that celebrated his birthday last year.

“I remember 9 years ago when we started dating you asked me ‘Are you sure you wanna do this? because if we do, this is forever,'” she wrote. “And I’m still SO extremely grateful to experience life together with you! We laugh, we cry, we travel, you are the best and this is my favorite day, because I LOVE YOU…”

This isn’t the first photo that she’s posted from the Virgin Islands. Two days ago Romee shared a photo of herself sitting on a beach in a pink and yellow bikini. With a canned beverage in her hand, the model looks like a poster child for island relaxation.

Three days ago, she also posted a photo of herself from her island getaway in an elegant figure-hugging one-piece swimsuit. Romee accessorized the look with some trendy sunglasses.

As The Daily Mail reports, Romee has been a Victoria’s Secret model since 2014 but officially became an “angel” the following year. She was born in The Netherlands and Maxim reports that she was discovered in Amsterdam when she was just 13 years old. Back then, she passed at the opportunity of becoming a working model because she was too shy. But that chance meeting with the agent encouraged her to dream about working the world’s top runways one day. So she immersed herself into learning about modeling via reality TV shows and Victoria’s Secret videos online. By age 15, she developed enough courage to contact the agency and they gave her a contract immediately.

That phone call to the agency changed her life. As Maxim notes, she soon started working for big names in the fashion world like Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry. But the hectic life soon became overwhelming, so at 17 she took a break and went back to Holland and focused on her education.

She was only 19 when she landed her “Angel” contract with Victoria’s Secret, a full-circle moment for the girl who would watch the company’s videos online and practice her model walk at home.

“It was a dream come true,” she said and based on the glamorous photos on her Instagram page, she’s still living that dream.