Hillary Clinton Does Hilarious Donald Trump Impression As She Reads Aloud From Mueller Report Text

Comedian Jordan Klepper persuaded Hillary Clinton to read aloud from the Mueller report, and she appeared to be reading Trump's quotes in her version of his own voice.

The report on his Russia investigation findings by special counsel Robert Mueller was chock full of odd an interesting details that may not have cast new light on Russian interference in the 2016 election, but nonetheless provided a fuller picture of Donald Trump’s activities and reaction to Russia, and to Mueller’s the investigation. One of the most memorable such passages in the report, which is available online via The New York Times, received a dramatic — or perhaps comedic — reading this week by Trump’s Democratic opponent in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton.

Trump defeated Clinton in the election despite losing by a significant margin of more than 2.8 million votes, as The Times recorded, due to Trump’s narrow victories in three states that gave him an Electoral College total of 306 votes to 232 for Clinton.

While Trump has claimed that the Russian interference in the 2016 election, which was designed to promote his candidacy as the Mueller report notes at Volume One, Page 4, empire studies have shown that the Russian operation may have been more successful than Trump would like to admit.

In fact, according to a report by The New Yorker Magazine, empirical data suggests that Russian interference was a decisive factor in Trump’s victory over Clinton.

Donald Trump’s reaction when hearing about the appointment of Robert Mueller got a dramatic reading by Hillary Clinton. Pete Marovich / Getty Images

So perhaps it was a measure of revenge for Clinton when comedian Jordan Klepper persuade her to read passages from the Mueller report aloud, as Deadline.com reported, in a segment for his upcoming Comedy Central program Klepper.

In particular, Clinton read a passage which describes Trump’s reaction when he first learned that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had appointed Mueller special counsel, shortly after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who previously had overseen the Russia investigation. As Inquisitr has reported, Trump “slumped back in his chair,” according to the report, saying, “Oh my God. This is the end of my presidency. I’m f****d.”

But when Clinton read that passage, her voice appeared to lapse into an impression of Trump’s voice. Watch Clinton read the passage, and other excerpts from the Mueller report, at Klepper’s urging in the video below.

The premise of Klepper’s comedy bit was that the comedy was attempting to crowdfund an audiobook version of the Mueller report, to be read by Clinton, as Variety reported.

Of course, the whole thing was a gag, as Clinton discussed with Klepper on Saturday during an event at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington D.C., as seen in the aboveTwitter video.