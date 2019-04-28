WWE’s Carmella Goes Braless, Flaunts Daring Amount Of Underboob In Barely-There Orange Tank Top

WWE talent and rising social media starlet Carmella — real name Leah Van Dale — is perhaps one of the most notorious women on the roster. Frequently acting as a spoiler in the squared circle, a heel who almost always gets her due, Carmella is also famous for having taken home the first women’s Money in the Bank briefcase — via Ellsworth. She also acquired the second briefcase in another dusty finish.

Now, in a recent image shared to Instagram just yesterday, Carmella can be seen sending temperatures soaring in a very skimpy tank top which leaves little to the imagination. Looking off into the distance with an intensely sultry gaze, the WWE superstar flaunts her flawless figure — and a bit of underboob. Her ample assets are barely contained by the tank top, and it is evident that she has opted to go braless for her trek outdoors. Flanked by palm trees, hedges, ferns, and flowers — it’s obvious that Carmella is enjoying her time in Maui, Hawaii.

Her extremely muscular midriff and feminine silhouette are showcased in great detail via her fashion choices, a lengthy skirt hugging her hips and providing a perfect match for her risque top. Carmella’s dark tresses are styled in a middle part, wild waves cascading down to frame her face before tumbling over her shoulders. She plays with her locks with her right hand and accessorizes her outfit with a few rings, and a number of delicate chains about her abdomen.

Carmella’s makeup look was comprised of a smoky eye, shaped brows, and long, luxurious lashes. She sported a pretty pink color on her lips.

In the caption attached to the sensual snapshot, Carmella intimated that she was a private yet mysterious person, appropriately leaving the meaning at least somewhat cryptic to reinforce the point. Letting her lean and athletic body do the talking, her fans appreciated the post, lavishing over 150,000 likes and 1,600-plus comments on the share in short order. Some of the top commenters were, in fact, Carmella’s WWE colleagues.

“We love melons,” Trinity Fatu — aka Naomi — joked, adding a smiling face with horns emoji.

“Yesss.. [sic] this caption,” fellow talent Lacey Evans remarked, adding a celebration emoji and a heart-eyed emoji to cap off the comment.

Loading...

“Save the ‘me against the world’ captions…you’re on a reality show,” one anonymous user criticized, likely referring to Carmella’s appearances on WWE’s Total Divas.

It’s clear that Carmella has a deep sense of humor, as her posts frequently invoke comedy and meme culture. In her most recent share, she sat on a chair while sipping champagne, giving a shout out to the famous Kermit the Frog meme in the process. No matter what comes next for her, her fans and followers are sure to be laughing along with Carmella as she forges her own path on social media — and in sports entertainment.