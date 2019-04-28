‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of April 29: Victor Takes Control

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 29 through May 3 bring a beautiful tribute to Kristoff St. John plus the beginning of May sweeps. Sharon gives Mia a warning, Abby worries about Devon, Victor takes control, and then Rey and Sharon make a shocking discovery in Vegas.

On Monday, April 29, Y&R airs a special unscripted episode honoring the legacy Kristoff St. John, according to The Inquisitr. St. John’s current and former co-stars including Victoria Rowell (Drucilla Winters) and Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis Winters Hamilton) will remember the actor with personal stories and flashbacks.

Tuesday, the soap goes back to regular storylines, according to She Knows Soaps. Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Sharon (Sharon Case) square off. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) moved on with Sharon, and now Sharon puts Mia on notice. Yes, there’s a possibility that Mia’s baby is Rey’s, but Sharon isn’t going to let Mia ruin what she shares with Rey baby or not.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) becomes concerned about Devon (Bryton James). It’s no surprise that she’s worried about her business partner. Devon lost Hilary and their unborn child last year, and now, just as he was moving forward, he lost his father, Neil (Kristoff St. John). It’s an extraordinary amount of grief to push through, and Abby wants to ensure Devon is okay.

Today on #YR, Genoa City honors the life of Neil Winters. pic.twitter.com/mUGMOnKMpP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) has a candid conversation with Jill (Jess Walton). He quit his job at Chancellor in hopes that Lily (Christel Khalil) would take him back, but unfortunately, Lily feels that Neil’s support of her fulfillment means that she should continue on the path she planned before her father passed away. Lily moves forward with her plans to leave, and Cane talks to Jill about his future.

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) takes control in his typical fashion. He already told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) he cannot tell her his secret just yet. Of course, Victor may not have planned on Nikki asserting a bit of control herself. She hires Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to go to Las Vegas and investigate Victor.

Sharon (Sharon Case) goes to Sin City with Rey, and the two engage in a bit of couple spydom in the style of Mr. And Mrs. Smith while Rey tracks down Victor and looks into his secretive behavior. Ultimately, Rey and Sharon end up making a stunning discovery in Las Vegas, and life in Genoa City will never be the same for the Newmans and others.