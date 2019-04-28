Lea Michele Flaunts Her Bare Backside As She Gets B12 Injection

Lea Michele is showing off her curvy backside on social media. The former Glee star shared a video of herself dropping her pants in order to get an injection this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Lea Michele was enjoying some pampering this weekend while in L.A. The actress posted a video clip to her Instagram story of herself getting a B12 vitamin injection, where she pulled down a pair of black pants and flaunted her curves in the process.

Lea is seen sporting a pair of leggings and a matching black short-sleeved t-shirt in the video. She has her long, dark hair worn down and styled in loose curls, which fall down her shoulders, and are covered up with a black baseball cap.

Michele sported a minimal makeup look, which included a bronzed glow, fresh face, understated eyes, and a nude lip. She accessorized with a gold bracelet, and light-colored fingernail polish, and completed her look by sporting a pair of black sneakers.

Lea winced as she got her injection in the video, as she showed off a small tattoo on her upper buttocks. However, Michele smiled for the camera when it was all over. The actress also got a cryo facial while at the facility.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lea Michele married her boyfriend of three years, Zandy Reich, last month in a lavish ceremony at Napa’s Carneros Resort.

People Magazine reported that the couple couldn’t have been happier to be walking down the aisle together and that they both looked stunning.

“Lea was calm [but] so excited for the big moment,” Lea’s close friend, Brad Goreski, told the magazine. “Zandy was smiling from ear to ear! They were both so happy,” he added.

Not long after the ceremony, Lea spoke out about her dream wedding, where her close friend, Jonathan Groff, served as her “man of honor,” and Reich’s brother, Spencer, was his best man.

“It [was] a moment to say how fortunate I am that this amazing man is choosing to spend the rest of his life with me,” Lea stated.

A source even told the magazine that directly following the wedding Leah and Zandy sneaked away for some alone time together for their first few moments as husband and wife and spent that time eating grilled cheese sandwiches and french fries while drinking champagne before rejoining their guests at the reception.

Fans can see more of Lea Michele’s life by following her on Instagram.