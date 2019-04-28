Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’ May Sweeps Preview: Nick’s Nightmare

It’s hard to believe that May sweeps are nearly here, and new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal it will be a nightmare month for Nick Newman.

Y&R head writer, Josh Griffin, recently discussed the storyline twists and turns he has planned for a big month of ratings with Soaps In Depth. Griffin revealed that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will continue trying to find the one or at least the one for now through a series of dates.

According to Griffin, “Nick will do his best to embrace ‘single life’ with some interesting interactions.”

Nick has already shown his frustration when his recent date, Rebecca Barlow (Jennifer Taylor), chose to leave instead of stay the night. It’s no secret that in his heart, Nick is a family man who really wants to settle down. He hoped last fall’s wedding with Sharon (Sharon Case) would be lasting, but instead, an ill-advised night with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), ended with Sharon dumping Nick at the altar.

He quickly moved on with Phyllis and even had her move into the home he bought for Sharon, but that didn’t last either. Nick kicked Phyllis to the curb after she testified in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) case against his mom, sister, and Sharon.

Now, it’s just Nick and his children. The only one he has full-time is Christian. There’s just one small problem, though. Nick’s son, Christian isn’t his biological son — Christian is biologically Adam and Sage’s son. Of course, both Christian’s biological parents are dead right?

Not so fast. Griffin said, “Nick’s world will turn upside-down when his worst nightmare comes true, and he’ll need to fight for everything that’s important to him.”

Victor (Eric Braeden) is hiding a huge secret, and according to The Inquisitr, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has had it with her husband keeping things from her. She hires Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to figure out what The Mustache is hiding, and the result ends up rocking Nikki’s world. Another consequence could mean that Nick’s world is shattered as well.

Y&R recently recast Adam Newman with Mark Grossman, and many viewers believe that Victor’s been in Vegas doing something with Adam. While Adam was assumed dead after Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) blew up a cabin with him in it, his body wasn’t found. In the soap opera world, that typically means the character isn’t dead.

It looks like Nick will end up fighting for his family in May, and the outcome could be stunning!